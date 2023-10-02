By: admin

Published October 13, 2023, in Public Notices

Mark Chada called the meeting to order with Angie Larson, Sean Gromer, and Angie Meier in attendance. Ed Hoffman was a visitor.

A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, carried to approve the September 18th, 2023, minutes as read.

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve the financials as presented.

Old Business: Discussion was held on Rossy Park signs being done. The signs are at the office, and Gromer will get them installed. Update: The signs have been installed.

Discussion was held on street signs that are starting to peel. Extra signs have been located and Gromer and Meier will work on getting the ones that need to be replaced taken care of.

Gary and Diane Moody attended the meeting to discuss a few things with the board. Discussed first was ways to try and smooth out the trail around the lake. They were wondering about a box scraper. Gromer is going to look at trying to take a disk out there and try to work on smoothing it with the disk or with the box scraper.

Also, they discussed about the entrance to the tree pile. They were wondering about the holes and if it is possible to try to fix, possibly with gravel, and smooth them out. Gromer was going to try and work on smoothing them out.

New Business: Discussion was held on an estimate received from Conrad Plumbing for installing meters. The estimate was for $175.00 per meter being installed. A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, to approve to hire Conrad Plumbing for installing the water meters. Meier was told from Conrad Plumbing their plans are to start in two weeks.

Meier talked to Dan from Dust lock. He said he would come talk to the board about a cost and information about placing dust control on Main Street. Meier will call Dan and see when it would work for him to come.

A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, carried, to approve the following claims for payment:

General and Water/Sewer: Menards – $28.61 – Supplies, Department of Health – $196.00 – Water Samples, Runnings – $35.96 – Supplies, NorthWestern Energy – $1,206.57 Utilities – Electric: Street Lights – $541.18, Water Valve – $10.63, Lagoon – $15.00, Rossy Park – $28.24, Community Center – $308.09, Ball Park – $140.96, Water Plant – $38.07, Lift Station – $124.40, Santel Communications – $237.04 – Utilities: Office – Phone – $30.14, Office – Internet – $80.50, Community Center – Internet – $55.00, Community Center – Phone – $25.17, Lift Station – Phone – $46.23, Tori Hoffman – $92.35 – Meter Reader, Mark Chada – $629.92 – Meetings – July-September, Sean Gromer – $1,754.65 – Wages: Meetings – July-September, Maintenance Worker And Spraying Bugs For The Summer (Seven Times), Angie Meier – $680.87 – Wages – Finance Officer, Ed Hoffman – $631.80 – Wages – Water Superintendent and Reimbursement For Mailing Water Samples – $93.70, Angela Larson – $547.10 – Wages – Meetings – July-September.

The next board meeting will be held on October 16th, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. at the Town Office.

Angie Meier

Finance Officer

