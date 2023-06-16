Locals hit the pavement in Letcher to cure cancer

By:
Published June 16, 2023, in Area News, Headline News, Letcher

On Saturday, June 10, the Letcher community held their biennial Cure for Cancer 5K Walk/Run. All proceeds from the event go to curing kids cancer, which has been the cause for the walk/run since it started. According to one of the event’s organizers, those who took part in the walk/run were able to complete the walk/run, socialize and have some snacks before the wonderful rain fell; thus, everything occurred as planned. 

Those participants who placed in the race were as follows: women’s division – first place, Abby Vermeulen and second place, Meghan Moody; men’s division – first place, Walt Moody and second place, Kevin Kingsbury; girls’ division – first place, Aubree Goral and second place, Addy Moody; boys’ division – first place, Payton Uecker and second place, Cannon Zoss. The fastest overall time went to Payton Uecker. 

The sponsors of the event were Dakota Pro Air, Roth Woodworking and Engraving, LZ Livestock, Zoss Cattle Company, Shawn Moody Trucking, Team Paisley, Jake’s Lounge and CreativeWEB Apparel and Gifts. Together the sponsors provided water for the runners and walkers, engraving for the adult winners’ cups, ice, t-shirts and many other prizes. Teagen Moody also helped organize the event for his 2023 Teen Leadership Academy project for 4-H.

…See a picture in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    June 17, 2023, 3:44 am
    Clear
    61°F
    real feel: 60°F
    humidity: 84%
    wind speed: 4 mph WNW
    wind gusts: 9 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    June 2023
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    May 28, 2023 May 29, 2023 May 30, 2023 May 31, 2023 June 1, 2023 June 2, 2023 June 3, 2023
    June 4, 2023 June 5, 2023 June 6, 2023 June 7, 2023 June 8, 2023 June 9, 2023 June 10, 2023
    June 11, 2023 June 12, 2023 June 13, 2023 June 14, 2023 June 15, 2023 June 16, 2023 June 17, 2023
    June 18, 2023 June 19, 2023 June 20, 2023 June 21, 2023 June 22, 2023 June 23, 2023 June 24, 2023
    June 25, 2023 June 26, 2023 June 27, 2023 June 28, 2023 June 29, 2023 June 30, 2023 July 1, 2023

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 