Published June 16, 2023, in Area News, Headline News, Letcher

On Saturday, June 10, the Letcher community held their biennial Cure for Cancer 5K Walk/Run. All proceeds from the event go to curing kids cancer, which has been the cause for the walk/run since it started. According to one of the event’s organizers, those who took part in the walk/run were able to complete the walk/run, socialize and have some snacks before the wonderful rain fell; thus, everything occurred as planned.

Those participants who placed in the race were as follows: women’s division – first place, Abby Vermeulen and second place, Meghan Moody; men’s division – first place, Walt Moody and second place, Kevin Kingsbury; girls’ division – first place, Aubree Goral and second place, Addy Moody; boys’ division – first place, Payton Uecker and second place, Cannon Zoss. The fastest overall time went to Payton Uecker.

The sponsors of the event were Dakota Pro Air, Roth Woodworking and Engraving, LZ Livestock, Zoss Cattle Company, Shawn Moody Trucking, Team Paisley, Jake’s Lounge and CreativeWEB Apparel and Gifts. Together the sponsors provided water for the runners and walkers, engraving for the adult winners’ cups, ice, t-shirts and many other prizes. Teagen Moody also helped organize the event for his 2023 Teen Leadership Academy project for 4-H.

