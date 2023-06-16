Spirit of Faith Church receives Multiplication Matters Award

By:
Published June 16, 2023, in Area News, Headline News, Woonsocket

At the Dakotas Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church held last week in Sioux Falls, Spirit of Faith Lutheran-Methodist Church in Woonsocket received the Multiplication Matters award for 2023. The conference was attended by over 300 United Methodist pastors and laity from North and South Dakota. Spirit of Faith Pastor John Anderson accepted the award on behalf of the congregation.

According to the Spirit of Faith Facebook page, “The Multiplication Matters Award recognizes congregations and individuals who give birth to new faith communities and invite people to Jesus. Our story of taking a risk six years ago to become Spirit of Faith, and our remarkable growth in multiplying new disciples (128 new members since 2020, currently) earned us this award.”

…See a picture in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    June 17, 2023, 3:45 am
    Clear
    61°F
    real feel: 60°F
    humidity: 84%
    wind speed: 4 mph WNW
    wind gusts: 9 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    June 2023
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    May 28, 2023 May 29, 2023 May 30, 2023 May 31, 2023 June 1, 2023 June 2, 2023 June 3, 2023
    June 4, 2023 June 5, 2023 June 6, 2023 June 7, 2023 June 8, 2023 June 9, 2023 June 10, 2023
    June 11, 2023 June 12, 2023 June 13, 2023 June 14, 2023 June 15, 2023 June 16, 2023 June 17, 2023
    June 18, 2023 June 19, 2023 June 20, 2023 June 21, 2023 June 22, 2023 June 23, 2023 June 24, 2023
    June 25, 2023 June 26, 2023 June 27, 2023 June 28, 2023 June 29, 2023 June 30, 2023 July 1, 2023

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 