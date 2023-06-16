By: admin

Published June 16, 2023, in Area News, Headline News, Woonsocket

At the Dakotas Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church held last week in Sioux Falls, Spirit of Faith Lutheran-Methodist Church in Woonsocket received the Multiplication Matters award for 2023. The conference was attended by over 300 United Methodist pastors and laity from North and South Dakota. Spirit of Faith Pastor John Anderson accepted the award on behalf of the congregation.

According to the Spirit of Faith Facebook page, “The Multiplication Matters Award recognizes congregations and individuals who give birth to new faith communities and invite people to Jesus. Our story of taking a risk six years ago to become Spirit of Faith, and our remarkable growth in multiplying new disciples (128 new members since 2020, currently) earned us this award.”

