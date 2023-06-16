By: admin

Published June 16, 2023, in Area News, Headline News, Woonsocket

The Woonsocket Development Corporation is having a mural painted in Woonsocket, just east of Lake Prior. Fundraisers are now going on to reach our goal of $30,000. We now have $16,000 raised, but we still need support. There is a fundraiser going on, up until July 4, for a chance to win a briefcase full of $4,000. Tickets are available at local businesses, or you can contact Gay Swenson, and she will make sure you get tickets. Tickets go for $20 for a single ticket, 3 for $50, or 6 for $100.

The Development Corporation has commissioned, local artist, Kenzee Schafer of Wessington Springs, to help us in finally being able to complete this project. She has worked with the Corporation, visited several sites in town, and has taken the ideas of what we would like the mural to include. “Old Historic Lake Prior History” will encompass the theme of the mural.

Kenzee Schafer is a very accomplished artist, and we are very fortunate that she said she would complete this project for us. She took the Congressional Art Show Award, which was then framed in Pierre, and then sent to our nation’s capital and will hang in the Capitol building. The City of Woonsocket and others have come a long way to make Lake Prior a destination for families and everyone to come enjoy. The people of Woonsocket enjoy everything we have around the lake daily. This mural will be one more way that we can enjoy our lake view, draw others from outside our community to come visit, and see what we have added to our beautiful city.

Tom Ogle has given the Development the go ahead, to paint the mural on the grain storage building on the east side of Lake Prior. It will be viewable from Highway 34, to anywhere around the lake. This building is 13’ tall, and 130’ long, so it is not a small mural project. The total project cost is $30,000. Kenzie will be painting the mural with an automotive paint, which is spendy, but will have lasting adherence. Painting on metal is something that she has been doing for the last several years, so it is not new to her. Feel free to visit her on: Facebook, Kenzee Schafer.

The Development Corporation is taking this project on, not only because it is going to be a beautiful addition to Woonsocket, but it will also showcase a local artist, Kenzie Schafer, who we will definitely be hearing more about in the future.

A checking account has been set up at the Woonsocket Dakotaland and at First National Bank for donations toward this “Mural Fundraiser” or checks can be sent to Gay Swenson, 23020 397th Ave., Woonsocket, SD 57385. Dakotaland has a Venmo account set up using @woondev with a pin of #2205. First National Bank has a Square account set up, via credit or debit card, from the link: https://square.link/u/aeFCuHCQ.

This is an investment in Woonsocket, just like our theatre project, pool project, and many others have been. Your support is very much appreciated.

The Woonsocket Development Corporation appreciates your support.