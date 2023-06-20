Grant awarded for outdoor learning space at Sanborn Central

By:
Published June 20, 2023, in Headline News, School

Central ElectriC Cooperative presents a $500 Operation Round-Up grant to Hudson Fouberg and the Sanborn County 4-H Leaders for the construction of an outdoor learning space at Sanborn Central. Pictured are, left to right: Ken Schlimgen, Todd VanWalleghen, Lincoln Feistner, Ellen Speck, Dawna VanOverschelde, Hudson Fouberg, Audra Scheel, Paula Linke and Jen Fouberg.

Forestburg — On June 14, Central Electric Cooperative presented the Sanborn County 4-H Leaders and local student Hudson Fouberg with a $500 Operation Round-Up® grant to help fund an outdoor learning space at Sanborn Central School.

Fouberg, a soon-to-be freshman at Sanborn Central, came up with the idea and said she couldn’t have done it without the support of school administrators, teachers and fellow students.

In the grant application, Fouberg explained, “Some activities teachers could do with their students include drawing, meditating, writing, observing nature, gardening, reading and teaching school lessons.”

She added, “There are many benefits of an outdoor learning space, such as enhanced school performance, increased independence, confidence, creativity, decision making, problem-solving skills, empathy towards others and self-discipline.”

