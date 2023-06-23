By: admin

Published June 23, 2023

Each year SD 4-H selects top senior division shooters for the four-person teams to represent South Dakota at the National 4-H Shoot. This year, Sanborn County has three national team members: Air Pistol – Alex Schelske, Compound Archery – Westin Hagman and Recurve Archery – Toby Kneen. Sanborn County Shooting Sports Instructor Art Kneen was chosen to coach the National Air Pistol Team.

The National 4-H Shooting competition will be held June 25-30 in Grand Island, Neb. 4-H youth from across the country will compete in compound archery, recurve archery, air rifle, air pistol, .22 rifle, .22 pistol, shotgun, muzzleloading, and hunting skills. Each discipline has three days of competitive events, as well as practice opportunities for each event.

The Air Pistol competition includes a rapid-fire event, silhouette competition and slow fire bullseye competition. Compound Archery and Recurve Archery will each have their respective competitions in FITA, Field Round and 3D Round, each named based on the type of targets the archers shoot at.

The week kicks off with opening ceremonies and will offer a Teen Social night as well as multiple award ceremonies.

