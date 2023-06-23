By: admin

Published June 23, 2023, in 4-H, Area News

Wednesday nights in Forestburg have become a lot more fun! Under the watchful guidance of Christy Zoss, dog practices have started and participants are learning how to do agility, obedience, rally and showmanship. This past Wednesday, the tunnels, jumps and bridge were set up for the first time. It was very entertaining to watch dogs learn how to go “up and over” and “through” the different obstacles. Sometimes a little persuasion and encouragement was needed.

Dog practices start at 6:30 p.m. for individuals new to showing their dogs. More advanced participants come at 7 p.m. If you are interested in learning more, please contact the Sanborn County Extension Office at (605)796-4380 or sanborn.county@sdstate.edu.

