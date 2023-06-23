Moody scores 86 on Peaches Pride to win rodeo

By:
Published June 23, 2023, in 4-H, Area News, Headline News

Mason Moody competed at the annual Adrian Foote Sr. Memorial PRCA rodeo in New Town, N.D., on Saturday, June 17. He scored 86 points on the bull Peaches Pride to win the two day rodeo. Moody was awarded a memorial quilt, along with prize money for winning the rodeo. 

After finishing the PBR regular season in May, Moody is now choosing to enter some PRCA rodeos during the summer. He was in Clear Lake on Wednesday, June 21, for an extreme bulls competition and will be at the regular rodeo on June 24. He will travel to Buffalo and Granite Falls, Minn., on the two days in between.

…See a picture in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

