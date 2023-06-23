On Thursday, June 15, a pickup pulling a trailer traveling on SD Highway 34 through Woonsocket didn’t quite make it across the tracks before a train came through and hit the trailer. The damage to the trailer was minimal with two ramps being torn off, and there were no injuries reported. However, the train had to wait for investigators to come from Sioux City to survey the accident and damages before it could continue, so the highway was blocked, and traffic had to be rerouted for over two hours. The Sanborn County Sheriff’s Office and South Dakota Highway Patrol were on the scene to help direct traffic. All of this information is preliminary and any additional information received will be reported in a later issue of the SWJ.
-
WeatherWoonsocketJune 23, 2023, 4:13 pm82°Freal feel: 82°Fhumidity: 57%wind speed: 7 mph Swind gusts: 9 mph
Upcoming Events
June 2023 SSunday MMonday TTuesday WWednesday TThursday FFriday SSaturday 28May 28, 2023 29May 29, 2023 30May 30, 2023 31May 31, 2023 1June 1, 2023 2June 2, 2023 3June 3, 2023 4June 4, 2023 5June 5, 2023 6June 6, 2023 7June 7, 2023 8June 8, 2023 9June 9, 2023 10June 10, 2023 11June 11, 2023 12June 12, 2023 13June 13, 2023 14June 14, 2023 15June 15, 2023 16June 16, 2023 17June 17, 2023 18June 18, 2023 19June 19, 2023 20June 20, 2023 21June 21, 2023 22June 22, 2023 23June 23, 2023 24June 24, 2023 25June 25, 2023 26June 26, 2023 27June 27, 2023 28June 28, 2023 29June 29, 2023 30June 30, 2023 1July 1, 2023
-
Recent Posts
Contact UsPh/Fax: 605.796.4221
Email: swj4221@icloud.com
PO BOX 218
Woonsocket, SD 57385
Archives
Tweet