Published June 23, 2023, in Area News, Headline News, Woonsocket

On Thursday, June 15, a pickup pulling a trailer traveling on SD Highway 34 through Woonsocket didn’t quite make it across the tracks before a train came through and hit the trailer. The damage to the trailer was minimal with two ramps being torn off, and there were no injuries reported. However, the train had to wait for investigators to come from Sioux City to survey the accident and damages before it could continue, so the highway was blocked, and traffic had to be rerouted for over two hours. The Sanborn County Sheriff’s Office and South Dakota Highway Patrol were on the scene to help direct traffic. All of this information is preliminary and any additional information received will be reported in a later issue of the SWJ.