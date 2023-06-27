By: admin

Published June 27, 2023, in Area News, Artesian, Headline News, Letcher

EAGAN, Minn. – The top five finalists for the Dakotafest Woman Farmer/Rancher of the Year Award have been selected. IDEAg Group, LLC., producers of Dakotafest, will bestow the fourth annual Dakotafest Woman Farmer/Rancher of the Year Award during the 2023 event in the Dakotafest Education Center.

Award judges selected the top five women, from all the applications received, whose nominations demonstrated a high level of commitment to the farm or ranch in terms of hours dedicated, positive impact on income, yield, diversification or challenges, community involvement and passion for her farm and the ag industry in South Dakota.

The finalists, in no particular order, are Calli Williams of Letcher, Judi Larson of Artesian, Pam Geppert of Kimball, Kelsey Geraets of Humboldt, Julie Walloch of Lesterville. These five women will be recognized at the awards ceremony as part of the Women in Ag Event, the morning of Aug. 17, at the Dakotafest grounds.

“All of the award entries showcased the stories of women dedicated to agriculture in a variety of ways,” said Niki Jones, event marketing director, IDEAg. “These five women are role models and an inspiration for the ag industry, and we are honored to name them as the top five finalists for this award.”

Attendees can get tickets and learn more about the finalists at Dakotafest.com. The Dakotafest 2023 Woman Farmer of the Year Award is sponsored by Farm Credit Services of America, Brock Grain Systems, KMIT and Farm Bureau Financial Services.