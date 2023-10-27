Recently, Mason Moody of Letcher earned the championship title for the Badlands Circuit in bull riding. He was awarded year-end champion and top finals average in the sport, and for his performance all season, he also earned the Rookie of the Year.
The Badlands Circuit is a pro-rodeo circuit that includes North Dakota and South Dakota. Their regular season ended Sept. 30, and they had their finals on the weekend of Oct. 14-15, where Moody earned his championship title and claimed the Rookie of the Year award.
