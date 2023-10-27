Moody makes his mark on the rodeo circuit

Published October 27, 2023, in Area News, Headline News, Letcher

Mason Moody rides to the championship title for bull riding in the Badlands Circuit. Photo courtesy of Badlands Circuit. 

Recently, Mason Moody of Letcher earned the championship title for the Badlands Circuit in bull riding. He was awarded year-end champion and top finals average in the sport, and for his performance all season, he also earned the Rookie of the Year.

The Badlands Circuit is a pro-rodeo circuit that includes North Dakota and South Dakota. Their regular season ended Sept. 30, and they had their finals on the weekend of Oct. 14-15, where Moody earned his championship title and claimed the Rookie of the Year award. 

…Read on in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

