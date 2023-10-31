By: admin

Published October 31, 2023, in Area News, Around the County, Headline News

The change in weather and fewer daylight hours definitely helped create the eerie scenery needed for the festive Halloween season. With cooler temperatures and overcast skies, the thrill of the spooky season was in the air. With Woonsocket’s junior class putting together a Haunted House in a shed at the Rassel residence as a prom fundraiser, the annual Trunk-or-Treat events in Woonsocket, Artesian and Letcher and the FFA Halloween Festival held over the weekend, there was Halloween fun to be had for any age, even before the actual holiday on Oct. 31. Adults had options, as well, with parties at people’s homes and local establishments hosting costume parties with prizes for those who were most creative.

With Halloween behind us for 2023, we can now look forward to the holidays that tend to bring on family gatherings, great food and, hopefully, charitable works. Although some dread this time of year because of the work, time and money that goes into organizing time with loved ones, it is important to keep in mind that there are many people who would give anything to have someone to spend the holidays with, so be thankful for and appreciative of all the blessings you have received.

…See plenty of pictures in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!