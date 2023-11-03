By: admin

Published November 3, 2023, in Area News, Headline News, Woonsocket

Army Veteran and Woonsocket Legion Post 29 member David Kogel was honored to be part of the Midwest Honor Flight in September. Midwest Honor Flight recognizes American veterans for their sacrifices and achievements by flying them to Washington, D.C. to visit those memorials dedicated to honor the service and sacrifices of themselves and fellow veterans, with the current focus on those who served in World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War. A guardian flies with each veteran to provide assistance and help the veterans have a safe, memorable and rewarding experience. Fellow Veteran Agapito Aviles served as Dave’s guardian.

Dave served in the Vietnam War for 11 months as a mechanic. He shares that taking the Honor Flight was an awesome experience and encourages any veterans who have the opportunity to take the trip to do so. Dave especially enjoyed the visit to the Vietnam Wall and receiving the thanks, recognition and welcome home that Vietnam veterans did not receive when they returned home from the war.

