Kogel takes part in Midwest Honor Flight

By:
Published November 3, 2023, in Area News, Headline News, Woonsocket

Army Veteran and Woonsocket Legion Post 29 member David Kogel was honored to be part of the Midwest Honor Flight in September.  Midwest Honor Flight recognizes American veterans for their sacrifices and achievements by flying them to Washington, D.C. to visit those memorials dedicated to honor the service and sacrifices of themselves and fellow veterans, with the current focus on those who served in World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War.  A guardian flies with each veteran to provide assistance and help the veterans have a safe, memorable and rewarding experience.  Fellow Veteran Agapito Aviles served as Dave’s guardian.

Dave served in the Vietnam War for 11 months as a mechanic. He shares that taking the Honor Flight was an awesome experience and encourages any veterans who have the opportunity to take the trip to do so.  Dave especially enjoyed the visit to the Vietnam Wall and receiving the thanks, recognition and welcome home that Vietnam veterans did not receive when they returned home from the war.

…See a picture in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Failure notice from provider:
    Connection Error:http_request_failed

  • Upcoming Events

    November 2023
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    October 29, 2023 October 30, 2023 October 31, 2023 November 1, 2023 November 2, 2023 November 3, 2023 November 4, 2023
    November 5, 2023 November 6, 2023 November 7, 2023 November 8, 2023 November 9, 2023 November 10, 2023 November 11, 2023
    November 12, 2023 November 13, 2023 November 14, 2023 November 15, 2023 November 16, 2023 November 17, 2023 November 18, 2023
    November 19, 2023 November 20, 2023 November 21, 2023 November 22, 2023 November 23, 2023 November 24, 2023 November 25, 2023
    November 26, 2023 November 27, 2023 November 28, 2023 November 29, 2023 November 30, 2023 December 1, 2023 December 2, 2023

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 