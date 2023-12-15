Notice to Persons Owing Delinquent Mobile Home Taxes and Buildings on Leased Site Taxes

Published December 15, 2023, in Public Notices

STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA        )

COUNTY OF SANBORN              )

Following is a list of persons owing delinquent mobile home and buildings on leased site taxes according to our records, with amount given for the year 2022 and prior years, if any, together with interest, penalty, and costs added to December 31, 2023.

If same are not paid promptly, distress warrants will be issued therefore and delivered to the sheriff for collection as provided by law.

Karen Krueger,

County Treasurer,

Sanborn County,

South Dakota

Tera Moody $246.14

Chris Filter $211.24

Published once on December 14, 2023, at the total approximate cost of $10.25 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.

