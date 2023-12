By: admin

Published December 15, 2023, in Public Notices

I, Karen Krueger, of Sanborn County, South Dakota do hereby certify that the taxes and special assessments on the following real property have become delinquent for the year 2022.

Interest and the cost of advertising have been added to the amounts set forth below.

This list may not reflect changes in recorded ownership.

In testimony, I, Karen Krueger, of Sanborn County hereto set my hand and seal.

Karen Krueger

Sanborn County Treasurer

Date: December 8, 2023

ISIDRO AREVALO, LOTS 1-4 INC, BLOCK 114, 1ST ADDN, WOONSOCKET CITY $419.97

MARY KATHERINE BALDWIN, LOTS 19-21, BLOCK 44 OP, WOONSOCKET CITY $960.06

THAD A. BAYSINGER AND SHAWNA J. BAYSINGER, BLK 28 EXC LOTS H1 & H3 IN LOTS 11, 12, 13, 14, & 15 (14,275 SQ FT) EXC LOT 13; EXC LOT H2 IN LOT 14, FV $1,319.16

JACOB CRUM AND MORGAN CRUM, LOT 1 OF SE/4 19-105-60 $1,625.18

STEVE DAMMANN AND ERIC DAMMANN, E 37’ LOTS 13-16 & S 8’ OF E 37’ OF LOT 17, BLOCK 30, OP, WOONSOCKET CITY $333.13

EMILY DISE, W 15’ LOT 8, LOTS 9-12 INC, BLOCK 6, C & S ADDN, LETCHER TOWN $124.66

EMILY DISE, LOTS 13-14, BLOCK 6, C & S ADDN, LETCHER TOWN $238.11

TODD P. DUNLEAVEY, LOT 5 OF OUTLOT 4 4-106-59 NORTH ARTESIAN OUTLOTS, ARTESIAN TOWN $1,878.32

JONATHAN ENFIELD AND JENNIFER ENFIELD H&W JTWRO, W/2SW4 EXC LOT A OF GERE’S ADDN 25-106-62 $449.77

ALLEGRA FINK AND AARON FINK, W/2 EXC LOTS H2 & H3 7-107-61 $3,580.96

ALLEGRA FINK AND AARON FINK, NW/4 EXC LOT H2, EXC N/2NE/4NW/4 18-107-61 $1,735.69

DANIEL JAMES LEE FLOWERS, LOTS 19-20 & W/2 LOT 21, BLOCK 1, DOWDELLS ADDN, ARTESIAN TOWN $218.04

LEON FREDRICHS, NE/4 EXC FREDRICHS TRACT A IN GOVT LOT 1 3-106-61 $851.66

LEON FREDRICHS, SE/4 3-106-61 $820.42

LEON FREDRICHS, SW/4 EXC LOT R-12 28-107-61 $1,348.35

LEON FREDRICHS, LOT R-12 IN SW/4 28-107-61 $43.54

LEON FREDRICHS, SE/4 EXC LOT R13 IN S/2SE/4 28-107-61 $984.42

LEON FREDRICHS, LOT R13 IN S/2SE/4 28-107-61 $43.60

LEON FREDRICHS, LOT R-11 IN N/2SE/4 29-107-61 $41.77

LEON FREDRICHS, 3 A S OF RR IN W/2NE/4 & N/2SE/4 EXC N RR 29-107-61 $342.95

LEON FREDRICHS, S/2SE/4 29-107-61 $283.68

LEON FREDRICHS, NE/4 32-107-61 $459.98

LEON FREDRICHS, NW/4 33-107-61 $1,179.59

LEON W. FREDRICHS, NW4 & LOT R-15 IN THE N/2NW/4 34-107-61 $715.09

ADALY GARCIA, LOTS 13-16 INC, BLOCK 48, OP, WOONSOCKET CITY $651.69

JOHN P. KESSINGER, LOTS 13-15 INC, BLOCK 24, OP, WOONSOCKET CITY WITH 1973 MH $142.09

KEITH ALAN KNUTSON, LOT 3 & W 25’ LOT 4, BLOCK 19, L & C ADDN, LETCHER TOWN $527.88

DAVID C. LAMMEY AND JULIE C. LAMMEY, SE/4 EXC LOT H1 21-105-62 $2,420.94

JAMES MCWHORTER AND MARY KATHERINE MCWHORTER, S/2 LOTS 18-21, BLOCK 41, OP, WOONSOCKET CITY $105.64

JAMES MCWHORTER, LOTS 1-6, BLOCK 42, OP, WOONSOCKET CITY $382.45

MEES RENTALS LLC, S 16’ OUTLOT I IN NE/4 28/107/62, WOONSOCKET CITY $16.51

MEES RENTALS LLC, N 50’ OUTLOT G & OUTLOT H IN NE/4 28-107-62 WOONSOCKET CITY $33.31

CLAUDE S. MILLER, NE/4 LESS LOT A OF WF EDINGER’S 1ST ADDN 19-105-60 $1,132.92

CLAUDE S. MILLER, NW/4 19-105-60 $1,165.39

DUANE MILLER, E/2 5 & LOTS 6-10, BLOCK 20, OP, LETCHER TOWN $856.33

DUANE MILLER AND CLAUDE MILLER, LOTS 7-12, BLOCK 8, C & S ADDN, LETCHER TOWN $48.10

TERESA L. MOUDRY AND THOMAS A. MOUDRY, LOTS 3-12 EXC LH2 & L3 & H2 L12 & H2 L7 & EXC LOT H1 & LOT H3 IN LOTS 3, 4, 11, & 12, BLOCK 26 & LOT 7 EXC LOT H2 OF LOTS 8-9 & EXC LOT H3 LOT 7 BLOCK 27 FV $1,496.63

ARDIS NELSON, LOTS 4-17 INC, BLOCK 9, C & S ADDN, LETCHER TOWN $1,029.36

REBEKAH NELSON, S/2 LOT 1, BLOCK 1, RYAN & CO 2ND ADDN, LETCHER TOWN $438.07

SCOTT NICHOLSON, LOT 17, BLOCK 7, OP, ARTESIAN TOWN $21.79

JASON E. NURNBERG, LOTS 6-10 & 13-16 & 19-21, BLOCK 12, FV $517.64

RUSS NURNBERG AND KATHY NURNBERG, LOTS 17-18, BLOCK 12, FV $266.44

KATHLEEN PETERSON, S/2 LOTS 1-4 & N 42’ LOT 17, LOTS 18-24 INC, & LOTS A & B BLOCK 100, 1ST ADDN, WOONSOCKET CITY $1,626.35

SHAWN AND KATHLEEN PETERSON, LOT 1 OF J & L SUBDIVISION, NW/4 30-106-62 $300.94

SHAWN E. PETERSON AND KATHLEEN A. PETERSON, LOT 5B IN NW/4 30-106-62 $403.66

WILLIM PITZ, LOTS 4-7 & E 10’ OF 8, BLOCK 6, C & S ADDN, LETCHER TOWN $1,023.64

GREG G. PLAMP, LOTS 1-5, BLOCK 3, OP, LETCHER TOWN $99.37

GREG G. PLAMP, LOT R1 LESS LOT R-1A OF RR 1ST ADDN IN SE/4 15-105-61, LETCHER TOWN $85.73

ROBERT ROACH, OUTLOT 1 EXC LOT H1 140’ E END 1ST ADDN, W DIANA, ARTESIAN TOWN $76.33

DAKOTA ROADHOUSE LLC, LOT 7 & S 3’ OF W 45’ OF EAST-WEST ALLEY, BLOCK 29, OP, WOONSOCKET CITY $60.47

DAKOTA ROADHOUSE LLC, LOTS 8-9, BLOCK 29, OP, WOONSOCKET CITY $689.24

DAKOTA ROADHOUSE LLC, W 90’ OF LOTS 10-12, BLOCK 29, OP, WOONSOCKET CITY $64.06

JOHN M. SCHMIDT AND KAREN K. SCHMIDT, LOTS 13-17 & S 6’ OF LOT 18, BLOCK 26, OP, WOONSOCKET CITY $189.24

JOHN SCHMIDT, N 19’ LOT 18, LOTS 19-22, LOT 23 EXC E 5’ OF N 7’, EXC LOT 1 & N 7’ OF W 107’, BLOCK 26, OP, WOONSOCKET CITY $786.32

JOHN SCHMIDT AND KAREN SCHMIDT, LOTS 7-12 INC, BLOCK 117, 1ST ADDN, WOONSOCKET CITY $634.50

DWIGHT SCOTT, LOTS 1-2 & E/2NW/4 18-105-61 $1,847.39

TOM SCOTT, LOTS 11-13, BLOCK 11, OP ARTESIAN TOWN $656.83

TODD AND ROBYN SNEDEKER, LOT 3 & 4 OF J & L SUBDIVISION NW/4 30-106-62 $2,418.50

TODD D. AND ROBYN SNEDEKER, E/2NE/4 EXC NW/4NW/4NE/4NE/4 13-108-62 $1,411.37

GARY DEAN SPELBRING JR., S/2SW/4 & NW/4SW/4 1-107-59 $1,421.34

TRACEY STEELE, LOTS 7-12 INC, BLOCK 14, FV $395.56

GARY STEICHEN AND JEAN STEICHEN, LOT 7, LOT 8 LESS S 5’ OF E 60’, BLOCK 30 OP, WOONSOCKET CITY $412.04

GARY L. STEICHEN ET UX, W 150’ LOTS 9-10, BLOCK 2, SWANSONS ADDN, WOONSOCKET CITY $305.70

DANA STUART, DIXON’S LOT IN SW/4 21-107-62 $1,042.70

TERA TURNER, JASON TURNER, MORGAN TURNER, TRUSTEES, SW/4 16-106-59 $1,158.22

TERA TURNER, JASON TURNER, MORGAN TURNER, TRUSTEES, N/2W/2SE/4 16-106-59 $270.56

TERA TURNER, JASON TURNER, MORGAN TURNER, TRUSTEES S2W/2SE/4 16-106-59 $222.39

WILLIAM WEIER, LOTS 7-10, BLOCK 5, DUNNS ADDN, WOONSOCKET CITY $1,427.27

MARIA CARMEN YEOMAN, LOTS 3-6, BLOCK 28, OP, WOONSOCKET CITY $494.03

LEON C. ZAPP, LOTS 1-12, BLOCK 9, W/ARTESIAN, ARTESIAN TOWN $469.52

BRADLEY ZOBEL AND ANGEL HOLBROOK, LOTS 8-10 INC, BLOCK 12, OP, ARTESIAN TOWN $540.52

DENNIS ZOBEL, E/2SW/4 26-108-61 WITH 1999 MH $2,067.27

