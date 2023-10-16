By: admin

Published December 8, 2023, in Public Notices

Mark Chada called the meeting to order with Angie Larson, Sean Gromer, and Angie Meier in attendance.

A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, carried, to approve the October 2nd, 2023, minutes as read.

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve the financials as presented.

Old Business:

Discussion was held on the estimate received from Conrad Plumbing for installing meters. The estimate was for $175.00 per meter being installed. A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, to approve to hire Conrad Plumbing for installing the water meters. Meier was told from Conrad Plumbing their plans are to start in two weeks. Update – Conrad Plumbing is planning to start installing in November.

Meier talked to Dan Feige from DustLock. He said he would come talk to the board about cost and information about placing dust control on Main Street. Meier will call Feige and see when it would work for him to come.

New Business:

Discussion was held on the water sample report.

Dan Feige from DustLock is planning to come to the Board Meeting on November 6th to discuss what he can do to help with the dust from the streets in the summer.

Discussion was held on the new ordinances received from American Legal. The first reading was held on October 16th. The board has decided on some changes needed to be made. Meier will send the changes into American Legal and will bring it with the new updates to the next meeting.

A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, carried, to approve the liquor licenses for Buckshots and Jake’s Lounge.

A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, carried, to approve the following claims for payment:

General AND WATER/SEWER: Casey Gromer – $2,360.97 – Wages for Summer Help (April – September), Faye Blindauer – $136.69 – Wages – Custodian, American Legal Publishing – $695.00 – Professional Fees, C&B Equipment – $2,500.00 – Rental for Tractor, Cortrust Bank – $5,199.48 – Equipment Payment – Snow Plow, Miedema Sanitation – $20.00 – Garbage Removal, Sanborn Weekly Journal – $376.90 – Advertising Minutes, United States Treasury – $1,404.16 – Quarterly Taxes, US Bank – $6,289.72 – Sewer Loan, Wellmark Blue Cross Blue Shield – $843.27 – Health Insurance, South Dakota Municipal League Workman’s Compensation – $1,865.00 – Insurance Renewal.

The next board meeting will be held on November 6th, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. at the Town Office.

Angie Meier

Finance Officer

