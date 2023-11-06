By: admin

Published December 8, 2023, in Public Notices

Mark Chada called the meeting to order with Angie Larson, Sean Gromer, and Angie Meier in attendance.

Visitors included Dan Feige with Dustlock and 4-H Kids from the Blue Group: Teagen Moody, Hudson Fouberg, Ramsey Fouberg, and Jen Fouberg.

A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, carried, to approve the October 16th, 2023, minutes as read.

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve the financials as presented.

Old Business:

Discussion was held on the estimate received from Conrad Plumbing for installing meters. The estimate was for $175.00 per meter being installed. A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, to approve to hire Conrad Plumbing for installing the water meters. Meier was told from Conrad Plumbing their plans are to start in two weeks. Update – Conrad Plumbing has started installing the new meters and will be contacting customers on setting up times when he can install at their homes.

Meier talked to Dan Feige from DustLock. He said he would come talk to the board about cost and information about placing dust control on Main Street. Meier will call Feige and see when it would work for him to come. Update – Feige attended the meeting and went over pricing with the board members and information about how their product works. They are going to get the board an estimate on what it will cost.

Discussion was held on the new ordinances received from American Legal. The first reading was held on October 16th. The board has decided on some changes needed to be made. Meier will send the changes into American Legal and will bring it with the new updates to the next meeting. Update: The second reading has been done on November 6th. Once the board receives the final changes from American Legal, they will adopt the new ordinances.

A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, carried, to approve the liquor licenses for Buckshots and Jake’s Lounge.

New Business:

The Town ‘N Kountry 4-H Club Blue Group attended the board meeting to go over different things they would like the town to consider helping out with for the youth in Letcher.

1. Discussion was held on adding a surveillance camera onto the side of the community center building to monitor the play equipment that is being vandalized. The board will be checking in to see what the cost will be to add another camera.

2. Discussion was also held on the front gate of the park area between the community center and Jake’s. The front fence has been broken and bent in a couple of spots. The board agrees that a gate could be added. J. Fouberg was going to get a quote on putting in a new fence with a gate and report that back to the board.

3. Discussion was held on the back board of the basketball hoop that has been broken at Rossy Park. They are wanting to know if that can get it fixed. A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve to purchase a new backboard in the spring. J. Fouberg was going to have the kids take it to the next board meeting to see if some of the parents can help to get it installed.

4. Discussion was held on the request that the 4-H kids would like to have a volleyball net installed at Rossy Park. The town will purchase a net in the spring, and the kids will install it at that time.

5. Discussion was held on the request that the 4-H kids would like to have an ice skating area. Different ideas of locations and how to get it set up were discussed. They have a kit that can be purchased for the ice skating rink. A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve to purchase the ice skating rink kit. The board approved to purchase the kit. The location that was decided on to put up the ice skating area was at the ball park in the outfield. The 4-H group will get a committee set up to work on getting the ice skating area set up, and they are also responsible for taking it down in the spring.

6. Discussion was also held on the Parade of Lights in Letcher that is scheduled for Friday, December 8th, at 6:00 p.m. After the parade, they will be having a free will supper at the community center. They will also have fire pits and a s’mores tent set up on Main Street.

A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, carried, to approve the following claims for payment:

GENERAL AND WATER/SEWER: Davison Rural Water – $3,835.80 – Water Used, Menards – $80.41 – Streets – Supplies, NorthWestern Energy – $1,029.89 – Utilities – Electric: Community Center – $153.95, Rossy Park – $26.37, Water Plant – $46.01, Ballpark – $107.66, Lift Station – $105.60, Water Valve – $10.62, Street Lights – $564.68, Lagoon – $15.00, Public Health Lab – $15.00 – Water Sample, Sanborn Weekly Journal – $34.19 – Advertising Minutes, South Dakota Municipal League – $203.02 – 2024 Renewal, Weisser’s – $853.07 – Repair Furnace, Runnings – $35.96 – Grounds Supplies, Santel Communications – $190.55 – Lift Station – $46.23, Office Phone – $29.88, Office – Internet – $55.00, Community Center – Phone – $25.17, Community Center Internet – $80.50, Ed Hoffman – $538.10 – Payroll – Water Superintendent, Angie Meier – $1,174.41 – Wages – Finance Officer, Sean Gromer – $554.10 – Wages – Maintenance, Tori Hoffman – $92.35 – Wages – Meter Reader.

The next board meeting will be held on November 20th, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. at the Town Office.

Angie Meier

Finance Officer

