By: admin

Published December 8, 2023, in Public Notices

Mark Chada called the meeting to order with Angie Larson, Sean Gromer, and Angie Meier in attendance.

Visitor was Eddie Hoffman.

A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, carried, to approve the November 6th, 2023, minutes as read.

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve the financials as presented.

Old Business:

The Town ‘N Kountry 4-H Club Blue Group attended the board meeting to go over different things they would like the town to consider helping out with for the youth in Letcher.

1. Discussion was held on adding a surveillance camera onto the side of the community center building to monitor the play equipment that is being vandalized. The board will be checking in to see what the cost will be to add another camera.

2. Discussion was also held on the front gate of the park area between the community center and Jake’s. The front fence has been broken and bent in a couple of spots. The board agrees that a gate could be added. Jen Fouberg was going to get a quote on getting a new fence with a gate and report that back to the board.

3. Discussion was held on the back board of the basketball hoop that has been broken at Rossy Park. They are wanting to know if that can get it fixed. A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve to purchase a new backboard in the spring. Jen Fouberg was going to have the kids take it to the next board meeting to see if some of the parents can help to get it installed.

4. Discussion was held on the request that the 4-H kids would like to have a volleyball net installed at Rossy Park. The town will purchase a net in the spring, and the kids will install it at that time.

5. Discussion was held on the request that the 4-H kids would like to have an ice skating area. Different ideas of locations and how to get it set up were discussed. They have a kit that can be purchased for the ice skating rink. A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve to purchase the ice skating rink kit. The board approved to purchase the kit. The location that was decided upon to put up the ice skating area was in the ball park in the outfield. The 4-H group will get a committee set up to work on getting the ice skating area set up, and they are also responsible for taking it down in the spring.

6. Discussion was also held on the Parade of Lights in Letcher that is scheduled for Friday, December 8th, at 6:00 p.m. After the parade, they will be having a free will supper at the community center. They will also have fire pits and a s’mores tent set up on Main Street.

New Business:

Discussion was held on a letter received from Davison Rural Water. The letter stated that as of January 1st, 2024, the monthly minimum will increase from $750.00 to $1,185.00 and the water rate will increase from $5.55 to $6.05 per thousand gallons. Discussion was held on the increases and will be discussed more at the next board meeting on the increase the Town of Letcher will have to make.

Gromer has installed street signs where the town was missing signs. He is missing signs for Dakota St. Meier will call Lyle Signs to have them make these two signs.

A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, carried, to approve the following claims for payment:

GENERAL AND WATER/SEWER: Cor-Insurance – $307.00 – Insurance – Tractor, Davison Rural Water – $3,241.95 – Water Used, Dawson Construction – $652.04 – Streets – Blading, Amazon – $648.33 – Ice Skating Rink Kit, Morgan Theeler – $20.00 – Professional – Dues, Public Health Lab – $180.00 – Water Samples.

The next board meeting will be held on December 4th, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. at the Town Office.

Angie Meier

Finance Officer

Published once on December 7, 2023, at the total approximate cost of $40.25 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.