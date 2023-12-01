By: admin

Sanborn County Commissioners met in regular session on Tuesday, November 21, 2023, at 8:57 a.m., with Chairman Jeff Ebersdorfer presiding. Present were Steve Larson, Paul Larson, Gary Blindauer, and Duane Peterson. Auditor Kami Moody was also present. Motion by S. Larson, seconded by P. Larson, to approve the minutes from the November 7 meeting, as presented. Motion carried. Motion by Blindauer, seconded by Peterson to approve the agenda as presented. Motion carried.

CITIZEN COMMENT

Travis King, City of Artesian Mayor, was present to discuss the County Planning and Zoning Ordinance that the City of Artesian adopted and follows. King was asking for clarification on some of the policies and how they would be enforced from a city standpoint.

REPORTS AND BILLS

Motion by P. Larson, seconded by Peterson, to pay the following bills; motion carried:

BRICE PAULSON, BUTLER CAT

The board requested that Brice Paulson be present to further explain the details of the contract that was presented for the road grader purchase to take place in 2024.

HIGHWAY

Stacy Mendenhall, Highway Superintendent and Sheri Kogel, Highway Administrative Assistant, met with the board. The board had further discussion on what the county plans to do with the maintainer. The board agreed that instead of trading in a machine, the county will accept bids for the 2016 Caterpillar 140M3 Road Grader, with bid opening on December 29th, for possession to take place when the county’s new machine arrives, or as late as March 1st. A brief overview of Township Applications, for Rural Access Infrastructure Funding, was discussed.

PENNY FARRIS AND TAMI ZIEBART, EQUALIZATION OFFICE

Motion by Blindauer, seconded by S. Larson, to enter Board of Adjustment. Motion carried.

Farris presented a conditional use permit for Chuck and Wendy Peer. Legal description is: NW/4SE/4 Exc. W155’ of N200’ of S375’ and Exc. A part of Peer Tract 1, a Subdivision of Lot 2: 4-106-59, Diana Township, Sanborn County, S.D. Approved Uses are: Campground that would hold four spots. Motion by Blindauer, seconded by Peterson, to approve the Conditional Use Permit. Motion carried.

Farris presented a conditional use permit for Chuck and Wendy Peer. Legal description is: NW/4SE/4 Exc. W155’ of N200’ of S375’ and Exc. A part of Peer Tract 1, a Subdivision of Lot 2: 4-106-59, Diana Township, Sanborn County, S.D. Approved Uses are: Riding/Boarding Facility. Motion by S. Larson, seconded by P. Larson, to approve the Conditional Use Permit. Motion carried.

Farris presented a conditional use permit for Chuck and Wendy Peer. Legal description is: NW/4SE/4 Exc. W155’ of N200’ of S375’ and Exc. A part of Peer Tract 1, a Subdivision of Lot 2: 4-106-59, Diana Township, Sanborn County, S.D. Approved Uses are: Bed and Breakfast. Motion by Blindauer, seconded by Peterson, to approve the Conditional Use Permit. Motion carried.

Chair Ebersdorfer declared adjournment from Board of Adjustment.

By recommendation from the Planning and Zoning board, a motion by Blindauer, seconded by Peterson to approve the following resolution 2023-15 on behalf of Adolf and Dorothy Zoss. Motion carried.

Whereas, It appears that the owner therefore has caused a plat to be made of the following real property: Tract A of BRITT’S ADDITION, IN THE SW1/4 OF SECTION 24, T106N, R16W OF THE 5TH. P.M., SANBORN COUNTY, SOUTH DAKOTA, and has submitted such plat to the county Commission of Sanborn County, South Dakota for approval. Now therefore be it resolved, that such plat has been executed according to the law and some is hereby approved. The County Auditor is hereby authorized and directed to endorse on such plat a copy of this Resolution and certify the same.

I, Kami Moody, County Auditor of Sanborn County, South Dakota, do hereby certify that the within and foregoing is a true copy of the resolution passed by the board of County Commissioners of Sanborn County, South Dakota, on this 21st day of November, 2023.

/s/ Kami Moody,

County Auditor

/s/ Jeff Ebersdorfer,

Chairman of the Board of

County Commissioners

Commissioner Peterson brought some concerns to the board regarding the placement of campers being parked along the county highway near Twin Lakes. The highway department along with Planning and Zoning will both be sending letters to appropriate landowners.

OTHER BUSINESS BROUGHT BEFORE THE BOARD

Motion by P. Larson, seconded by Blindauer, to approve the longevity pay for 2023, to be paid out the first Friday of December. Motion carried.

There being no further business before the board, motion by S. Larson, seconded by P. Larson, to adjourn the meeting at 12:37 p.m. Motion carried.

The next regular scheduled meeting will be held on Tuesday, December 12, 2023.

Kami Moody

Sanborn County Auditor

Jeff Ebersdorfer

Chairman of the Board,

Sanborn County

