Published December 1, 2023, in Public Notices

The School Board of Sanborn Central School District 55-5 met in regular session on Monday, November 13, 2023, at 6:05 p.m. in the Sanborn Central library with the following present: Curtis Adams, Clayton Dean, Mark Goral, Emma Klaas, and Gary Spelbring Jr. Others present were Superintendent/High School Principal Corey Flatten, Elementary/Middle School Principal Connie Vermeulen and Business Manager Gayle Bechen.

The Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Visitors to Board Meeting: SCEA members: Leah Olson and Paula Sanderson.

Motion by Klaas, seconded by Goral, all aye, to approve the agenda as printed.

Motion by Goral, seconded by Spelbring, all aye, to approve the minutes of the regular board meeting October 9, 2023, as printed.

Motion by Spelbring, seconded by Adams, all aye, to approve the Financial reports and bills.

General Fund balance, October 1, 2023: $899,227.04. Receipts: taxes $19,986.99, penalties/interest $68.59, interest $792.74, admission $1,324.00, other pupil $89.70, other $359.94, yearbook $50.00, state fines $1,700.06, state aid October $86,278.00, ESSER II $72.00, revenue in lieu of taxes $265.48. Expenditures: $196,392.29, manual journal entry $1,232.64, transfers $64,350.00. Balance, October 31, 2023: $748,239.61. CorTrust Savings balance, October 1, 2023: $50,803.32. Receipts: other $0.00, interest $0.00. Expenditures: $0.00. Balance, October 31, 2023: $50,803.32. CDs $300,000.00.

Capital Outlay Fund balance, October 1, 2023: $385,632.60. Receipts: taxes $3,027.77, penalties/interest $9.19, interest $413.60, ESSER II $9,293.00, donation $500.00. Expenditures: $14,801.91. Balance, October 31, 2023: $384,074.25. CDs $200,000.00.

Special Education Fund balance, October 1, 2023: $476,306.05. Receipts: taxes $3,034.88, penalties/interest $9.21, interest $482.54. Expenditures: $21,698.31, manual journal entry $226.10. Balance, October 31, 2023: $457,908.27. CDs $50,000.00.

Food Service Fund balance, October 1, 2023: ($37,070.85). Receipts: interest $17.23, student meals $9,250.60, adult meals $473.35, ala carte $4,286.75, federal reimbursement $4,696.14, grant – range $25,136.56, transfer $30,000.00. Expenditures: $21,904.47. Balance, October 31, 2023: $14,885.31.

Enterprise Fund balance, October 1, 2023: ($11,194.79). Receipts: interest $17.23, preschool tuition $3,175.00, transfer $34,350.00. Expenditures: $4,548.59. Balance, October 31, 2023: $21,798.85.

Custodial Funds balance, October 1, 2023: $62,989.57. Receipts: $6,690.05. Expenditures: $4,992.07. Balance, October 31, 2023: $64,687.55.

Scholarship Fund balance, October 1, 2023: $7,496.18. Receipts: interest $1.72, Peters SDSU $1,000.00. Expenditure: $0.00. Balance, October 31, 2023: $8,497.90. Peters Scholarship balance: $7,747.90; Nelson Scholarship balance: $750.00.

Salaries and benefits for the month of November, 2023 were as follows:

General Fund: $176,526.67;

Special Education: $20,060.62;

Food Service: $11,026.65;

Enterprise Fund: $4,677.77.

Claims approved: GENERAL FUND – A-Ox Welding, cylinder rent $36.25; Auto Glass Express, replace bus windshield $370.71; Baker’s Design, all state chorus flowers $55.50; Brooks Oil Co., 50/50 diesel $2,256.48, unleaded $2,863.00; Capital One, janitor supply $59.00; CarQuest, bus supply $201.40; Central Electric, October main building electricity $3,062.44, October bus barn electricity $239.93, mini split service $95.00; Chesterman Co., pop $112.54; Clayton’s Repair, bus service $215.00; Cole Paper Inc., janitor supply $321.06; CorTrust, air cards $55.00, hotspot $35.00, janitor supply $210.88, elementary supply $94.38, middle school supply $64.06, high school supply $47.20, band supply $119.97, high school principal supply $40.00, elementary/middle school principal supply $30.00; Dauby’s Sport Center, girls basketball supply $530.00, boys basketball supply $372.00; Demco, library supply $2.33; Direct Digital Control, professional service $2,000.49; Susan Farrell-Poncelet, AI workshop mileage $67.83; Higher Power Sports Inc., presentation $250.00; Hoffman Digging & Well Repair, professional service $3,514.70;

[IMPREST: Candace Danek, judge $70.00; Tacey Dykstra, junior varsity/varsity volleyball referee/mileage $168.34; Craig Fonder, junior varsity/varsity volleyball referee $100.00; Carrie Howard, two – clock junior varsity/varsity volleyball $110.00; Sarah Jensen, two – volleyball head book $70.00; Northern State University, all state chorus workshop fee $72.00; Region V, junior high music registration $65.00; Sanborn Central School, all state chorus meal money $614.00; SCW Blackhawk, oral interp fee $25.00; SDSU, all state chorus fee $60.00; Shane Thill, junior varsity/varsity volleyball referee/mileage $125.50; USPS, stamps $53.79; Gloria Vavra, junior varsity/varsity volleyball referee/mile $125.50; Washington High School, oral interp fee $88.00];

Josten’s, yearbook 2023-24 initial deposit $1,368.00; K&D Busing, volleyball busing $1,955.98, all state chorus busing $1,073.69, football busing $3,658.03; Mebius Nursey & Landscaping, winterize irrigation $125.00; Menards, janitor supply $866.79; Mid-Dakota Technologies, October tech support $175.00; Mitchell Republic, periodical renewal $143.94; Performance Foodservice, janitor supply $585.00; Popplers Music, 2023 high school vocal festival music $61.50; Premier Equipment, lawn mower service $445.87; Public Health Laboratory, water tests $30.00; Quill, middle school ink $20.49, high school ink $20.50, high school principal supply $50.99; Sanborn Central Food Service, September/October lunch supervisor food $608.15; Sanborn Weekly Journal, board proceedings $108.95, renew periodical $44.20; Santel Communications, telephone/fax $234.90; Sturdevant’s Auto Parts, bus supply $119.99; Taylor Music, drum sticks $81.00; Williams Musical & Office Equipment, resale reeds $127.65; Woony Foods, superintendent supply $3.95.

CAPITAL OUTLAY Fund — A&B Business, copier lease $1,011.83.

SPECIAL EDUCATION Fund – Children’s Home Society, September tuition $2,571.27; Susan Farrell-Poncelet meeting mileage $52.02; speech postage $1.98, Special Education postage $4.95.

FOOD SERVICE Fund – Bimbo Bakeries, bread $33.48; Darrington Water Conditioning, September SS tank $28.00; East Side Jersey Dairy, milk $776.09; Menards, food shield $64.99; Performance Foodservice, food $8,911.69, ala carte $935.81, supply $443.72; Quill, ink $117.96; Staples Business Credit, supply $372.54; Woony Foods, food $3.75.

ENTERPRISE Fund – None.

Mr. Flatten reported on the following:

• Auditors will show up on December 18 to begin their work.

• Staff had a school safety presentation on Nov. 7 which the Sanborn County Sheriff’s Department attended to help advise and answer questions.

• The Board would like to congratulate former SCW FFA member Megan Linke on earning her American FFA Degree at the National Convention in Indianapolis.

• Oral Interp participated in Districts on Nov. 8. Thirteen students participated in Oral Interp this year and are under the direction of Susan Farrell-Poncelet.

• November 9, the Sanborn Central student council put on the annual Veteran’s Day Program. Megan Wilson and David Steele are the advisors for the student council.

• November 13, there is an assembly for distracted driving for all seventh through 12th grade students in Woonsocket.

Mrs. Vermeulen spoke on the following:

• Students in eighth grade will participate in CPR training on November 7, sponsored by the Sanborn County Commissioners. The senior class will receive their training in the spring.

• Middle School Honor Roll and Student of the First Quarter assembly was held to recognize student achievements.

• There is no school November 10.

• The middle school sponsored a pumpkin decorating contest. Each high school and middle school class decorated a pumpkin to display in the library. The seniors and seventh-grade students won and were treated to donuts and juice.

• Grades four and five will participate in a Declaim Contest on November 21 at 8:30 a.m.

Discussion Items:

• Mr. Flatten updated the board on the Huron Area Collaborative CTE program and the grant application process.

• Football field improvements, were discussed, with more dirt to be added prior to winter.

• The Board discussed transportation for wrestling and possible mileage reimbursement for student-athletes.

Old Business: None.

New Business:

Motion by Adams, seconded by Klaas, all aye, to approve the Safe Return to School Plan in compliance with the regulations. Discussion was held.

Motion by Klaas, seconded by Goral, all aye, to go into executive session SDCL 1-25-2(1) to discuss personnel, with possible motions to follow at 6:34 p.m. Board recessed at 7:09 p.m to travel to Woonsocket.

Motion by Spelbring, seconded by Adams, all ayes, to Re-enter executive session SDCL 1-25-2(1) to discuss personnel with Woonsocket School board. Regular session resumed at 8:45 p.m.

The next regular Board meeting will be held on Monday, December 11, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. in the Sanborn Central School.

Motion by Goral, seconded by Spelbring, all aye, to adjourn the meeting at 8:46 p.m.

Gayle Bechen

Business Manager

Clayton Dean

Board Chair

Published once on November 30, 2023, at the total approximate cost of $99.50 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.