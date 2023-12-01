Notice of Intention to Make and Adopt Supplemental Budget

By:
Published December 1, 2023, in Public Notices

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Sanborn County Board of Commissioners intends to make and adopt a supplemental budget for the Road and Bridge Debt Service in the amount of $60,256.41 for the purpose of paying the debt for the 2019 Cat 140M3.   

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that the supplemental budget will be held in the Commissioners Room of the Sanborn County Courthouse, Woonsocket, South Dakota, on December 12, 2023, at 10:00 a.m., to discuss the budget supplement with interested persons. 

ATTEST:

Kami Moody,

Sanborn County Auditor

Published on November 30 and December 7, 2023, at the total approximate cost of $17.25 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.

