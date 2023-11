By: admin

Published November 24, 2023, in Public Notices

Norma Mae Howard, 67, of Sturgis, died Monday, Nov. 20, 2023, at Monument Health Sturgis Hospital.

Memorial service will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 1, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis, with a committal service to follow at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Condolences may be sent to the family at kinkadefunerals.com.