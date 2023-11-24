By: admin

Published November 24, 2023, in Public Notices

The Woonsocket Board of Education met in regular session on November 13th, 2023, at 5:30 p.m. in the Boardroom of the Woonsocket School. Members attending were Jason White, Lisa Snedeker, Becca Grassel, Rikki Ohlrogge, and Todd Olinger. Others attending were Superintendent Rod Weber, Jason Bruce, Brooke King, Armando Rodriguez, Sarah Jensen, Chris Brockevelt, Kim Eddy, and Sarah Swenson. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited and the meeting was called to order at 5:30 p.m.

On a motion by Lisa Snedeker, seconded by Becca Grassel, the Board approved the meeting agenda. Motion carried.

The minutes of the regular board meeting held on October 9, 2023, were approved as presented on a motion by Rikki Ohlrogge, seconded by Becca Grassel. Motion carried.

On a motion by Becca Grassel, seconded by Rikki Ohlrogge, the Board approved the claims presented and the October 2023 financial report as follows; motion carried:

GENERAL FUND, Beginning balance: $974,964.07; Add receipts: Taxes $15,513.48; Interest $7,328.89; Admissions $1,377.00; Other local $8,874.53; State $134,631.00; Federal $17,889.00; Total to be accounted for: $1,160,577.97; less disbursements, $237,783.13; Cash balance: $922,794.84; less contracts and accounts payable/transfers $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance: $922,794.84.

CAPITAL OUTLAY, Beginning balance: $1,739,563.41; Add receipts: Taxes $10,660.94; Other local $31,038.76. Total to be accounted for: $1,781,263.11; less disbursements $85,666.52; Cash balance: $1,695,596.59; less accounts payable $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance: $1,695,596.59.

SPECIAL EDUCATION, Beginning balance: $556,795.67; Add receipts: Taxes $6,092.14; Other local $0.00; State $0.00; Federal $0.00; Total to be accounted for: $562,887.81; less disbursements $44,121.23; Cash balance: $518,766.58; Less contracts and accounts payable/transfers $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance: $518,766.58.

FOOD SERVICE, Beginning balance: $39,146.46; Add receipts: Interest $45.19; Adult receipts $0.00; Pupil receipts $10,545.45; Other local $978.64; State $0.00; Federal reimbursement $10,560.48; Total to be accounted for: $61,276.22; less disbursements $28,710.35; Cash balance: $32,565.87; Less contracts/accounts payable $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance: $32,565.87.

ENTERPRISE FUND #53, Beginning balance: $60,282.28; Add receipts: Pupil receipts $11,225.00; Other local $0.00; Total to be accounted for: $71,507.28; less disbursements $21,822.16; Cash balance: $49,685.12; Less contracts/accounts payable $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance: $49,685.12.

TRUST AND AGENCY, Beginning balance: $26,895.08; Add receipts: Interest $33.72; Pupil activities $4,736.00; Other local $729.64; Total to be accounted for: $32,394.44; less disbursements $4,408.95; Fund balance $27,985.49.

Salaries and benefits for the month of October 2023 were as follows:

General Fund: $149,595.48

Special Education: $39,332.49

Food Service: $10,993.00

Enterprise #53: $21,246.69

GENERAL FUND

ACCIDENT FUND, WORK COMP AUDIT PREMIUM $3,583.00

AGTEGRA, CHEMICAL $50.00

AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES, HIGH SCHOOL/ELEMENTARY SUPPLIES $409.16

BAKER’S DESIGN, ALL-STATE CHORUS FLOWERS $55.50

BARTON’S HEATING & COOLING LLC, COMPRESSOR MOTOR – FILTERS – REPAIR $152.71

BROOKS OIL, FUEL OIL $6,648.00

BUDDE SEPTIC TANK, SANITARY SERVICES – FOOTBALL FIELD $500.00

CANTON SCHOOL DISTRICT, REGION CROSS COUNTRY EXPENSES $157.07

CHS, PROPANE – PRE-K BUILDING $200.00

CITY OF WOONSOCKET, WATER SERVICE $91.59

D & L SERVICE, MOWER MAINTENANCE – TIRES $410.00

DICK’S WELDING, LABOR AND DOOR REPAIR $180.00

EVANS, BRENDAN, VIDEOGRAPHER (STUDENT – EIGHT VOLLEYBALL GAMES) $80.00

EXPRESS 2, GAS $330.39

EXPRESS STOP, GAS $1,078.12

FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF OMAHA, STATE CROSS COUNTRY – ALL-STATE CHOIR $1,469.68

GOLDEN WEST TECHNOLOGIES, UPDATED PHONE SYSTEM $1,925.00

HAUFF MID-AMERICA SPORTS INC., BASKETBALL UNIFORMS $732.51

HOWARD, CARRIE, OFFICIAL VOLLEYBALL CLOCK $220.00

[IMPREST FUND:

CASH, STATE CROSS COUNTRY MEALS $100.00

CASH, ALL-STATE CHORUS MEALS $603.00

HOWARD SCHOOL, CROSS COUNTRY FEE $30.00

KOOIMA, MICHELLE, VOLLEYBALL OFFICIAL AND MILEAGE $159.16

NIHART, TIM, VOLLEYBALL OFFICIAL AND MILEAGE $125.50

NORTHERN STATE UNIVERSITY, ALL-STATE CHORUS WORKSHOP $60.00

PARKSTON SCHOOL, CROSS COUNTRY FEE $15.00

SOUTH DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY PERFORMING ARTS, ALL-STATE CHORUS PREP DAY $50.00

TSCHETTER, STEPHANIE, VOLLEYBALL OFFICIAL AND MILEAGE $125.50

VANZEE, MARCY, VOLLEYBALL OFFICIAL AND MILEAGE $135.19

TOTAL OCTOBER 2023 IMPREST CLAIMS: $1,403.35]

IVERSON, VEHICLE MAINTENANCE $18.13

JAMES VALLEY NURSERY, LANDSCAPING – INSIDE TRACK $783.91

JENSEN, SARAH, OFFICIAL BOOK – VOLLEYBALL (FOUR GAMES) $140.00

JOSTENS, DIPLOMAS $238.38

K&D BUSING INC., CONTRACTED BUSING $21,082.90

KO’S PRO SERVICE, OIL CHANGE AND TIRES (2) $584.06

KROHMER PLUMBING, LABOR AND REPAIR WATER LINES $320.33

LEHR, DAVE, TECH SERVICE FEE $175.00

LOCAL LUMBER, BOLTS $10.50

MACHADO, CHANCE, VIDEOGRAPHER (STUDENT – EIGHT GAMES) $80.00

MCLEODS, CHECKS $328.18

MENARDS, SHOP SUPPLIES $160.46

NORTHWESTERN ENERGY, ELECTRIC SERVICE $1,628.81

PETTY CASH, POSTAGE EXPENSE $10.80

POPPLERS MUSIC, VOCAL MUSIC $61.50

SANBORN CENTRAL SCHOOL, ORAL INTERP EXPENSES $22.00

SANBORN WEEKLY JOURNAL, PUBLICATIONS $126.52

SANTEL COMMUNICATIONS, PHONE/INTERNET SERVICES $188.39

SCHMIEDT, DARIN, REIMBURSE – SHOP SUPPLIES $109.80

WASTE MANAGEMENT OF WI-MN, GARBAGE SERVICE $381.64

WHITE, BOBBI, VOLLEYBALL LINE JUDGE $560.00

WHITE, KAYLEE, FIFTH/SIXTH GIRLS BASKETBALL/BOYS BASKETBALL REFEREE (THREE GAMES) $105.00

WILLIAMS MUSIC & OFFICE REPAIR, INSTRUMENT REPAIR $76.00

WOONY FOODS, CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES $159.98

Fund Total: $47,028.37

CAPITAL OUTLAY

6B SEED AND SUPPLIES, FOOTBALL FIELD SOD AND LABOR $1,150.00

A&B BUSINESS EQUIPMENT, COPIER LEASE $1,035.45

AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES, ESPORTS EQUIPMENT $1,226.75

BARTON’S HEATING & COOLING LLC, COMPRESSOR MOTOR – FILTERS – REPAIR $2,401.81

DB ELECTRIC, ELECTRICIAN SERVICES $1,734.20

ETERNAL SECURITY PRODUCTS, LLC, MOVE SECURITY CAMERAS/WIRES $2,628.79

LITERACY RESOURCES, LLC, PHONICS CURRICULUM $1,225.80

PUSH-PEDAL-PULL, WEIGHT ROOM EQUIPMENT $7,704.50

READ TO THEM, ELEMENTARY READING CURRICULUM $1,040.15

SHI INTERNATIONAL, WINDOWS SITE LICENSE $1,908.36

Fund Total: $22,055.81

SPECIAL EDUCATION

AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES, SUPPLIES $31.99

AVERA ST. LUKES, CLIENT SERVICES $584.46

PARENT/GUARDIAN, GUARDIAN TRAVEL $440.64

Fund Total: $1,057.09

ENTERPRISE FUND #53

AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES, BIRTH TO 4 PRE-K SUPPLIES $567.69

PERFORMANCE FOODSERVICE, BIRTH TO 4 PRE-K FOOD $516.57

ROBERTS, JELITZA, REIMBURSE – BACKGROUND CHECK $43.25

SANTEL COMMUNICATIONS, PHONE/INTERNET SERVICES $46.23

WOONY FOODS, BIRTH TO 4 PRE-K SUPPLIES/FOOD $296.34

Fund Total: $1,470.08

Checking Account Total: $71,611.35

FOOD SERVICE

AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES, SUPPLIES $49.06

BIMBO BAKERIES USA, FOOD $485.85

BUHLS DRY CLEANING, LAUNDRY SERVICE $41.70

EAST SIDE JERSEY DAIRY, MILK $996.30

FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF OMAHA, SUPPLIES $322.06

HOUSE OF GLASS, SALAD BAR GUARD $129.29

PERFORMANCE FOODSERVICE, FOOD $10,476.53

SOUTH DAKOTA DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION – CHILD AND ADULT, FOOD NUTRITION $2,179.48

SPRINGS FOOD MARKET, FOOD $1,420.37

YBACK, SUZANNE, REFUND – LUNCH $55.50

Fund Total: $16,156.14

Checking Account Total: $16,156.14

CUSTODIAL ACCOUNTS

AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES, HAWKS COMMITTEE SUPPLIES $19.99

CASTLEWOOD SCHOOL DISTRICT, ORAL INTERP FEE NOVEMBER 14, 2023 $68.72

CREATIVE WEB, CHESS CLUB SHIRTS $336.00

FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF OMAHA, CAP AND GOWN $99.18

HIGHER POWER SPORTS INC., DISTRACTED DRIVING PRESENTATION $250.00

JAMES VALLEY CHRISTIAN, ORAL INTERP FEE $119.76

PLATTE – GEDDES BAND BOOSTERS, JUNIOR HIGH MUSIC FESTIVAL MEAL MONEY $120.00

REGION V HIGH SCHOOL MUSIC FESTIVAL, HIGH SCHOOL MUSIC FESTIVAL NOVEMBER 22, 2023 $55.00

REGION V JUNIOR HIGH MUSIC, JUNIOR HIGH MUSIC FESTIVAL NOVEMBER 14, 2023 $70.00

US POST OFFICE, POSTAGE EXPENSE – STAMPS $396.00

Fund Total: $1,534.65

Checking Account Total: $1,534.65

Sarah Swenson gave the financial report.

Mr. Weber updated that there is another grant available that the school will be applying for – it will assist in purchasing welders, an auto lift, and other equipment for the new CTE shop. The seventh through 12th grade students attended a distracted driver assembly this past Monday. It was a great message for students and staff to hear. Mr. Weber updated that wall murals have been ordered and will hopefully be hung by Christmas. This is part of the branding project for the school.

Mr. Bruce updated that the lunch program and bus routes are going very well.

Mrs. King updated that she has two new IEPs and a new 504 plan. Her team has been working hard to provide services to all students.

Mr. Rodriguez updated that the school is officially signed up for the E-Sports pilot season. There are 28 schools in South Dakota participating. He also updated that 75 percent of elementary students have increased their reading fluency since they have started “flight school.” They are seeing great improvements with the students reading.

Mrs. Jensen updated that this week (Nov. 13-17) is American Education Week. The students will be doing different activities throughout the week. Students were also sent home a book – each student the same – to get families involved with reading.

Chris Brockevelt from Koch-Hazard Architects was also present, and he presented the Board with floor plans for the new CTE Building. Brockevelt anticipates more finalized plans by December, and then the school can move forward with the bidding process.

Motion was made by Becca Grassel, seconded by Lisa Snedeker, to approve to hire Spens Schlicht as Assistant Boys Basketball coach for $3,280 and list Jordan Von Eye as a volunteer coach. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Becca Grassel, seconded by Rikki Ohlrogge, to approve mileage (state rate) to the school’s Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wolsey-Wessington Warhawk co-op wrestler, Tyson Eddy, when he drives to practices, etc. (Note: last year it was approved to pay a driver $25 per hour for driving and layover time, which will no longer be needed.) Motion carried.

On a motion made by Rikki Ohlrogge, seconded by Becca Grassel, the Board approves to surplus/salvage the old dumbbells in the fitness center. Dumbbells include: four – five pounds, two – eight pounds, five – ten pounds, two – 12 pounds, four – 15 pounds, two – 20 pounds, two – 25 pounds, two – 30 pounds, four – 35 pounds, two – 40 pounds, two – 45 pounds, two – 50 pounds, one – 55 pounds, two – 60 pounds, two – 65 pounds, two – 70 pounds, two – 75 pounds. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Todd Olinger seconded by Lisa Snedeker to create a Trust and Agency Account (custodial account) for the HAWKS Committee. The HAWKS Committee focuses on student achievement and personal growth. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Todd Olinger, seconded by Becca Grassel, to approve an executive session for personnel reasons SDCL1-25-2(1) – started at 7:02 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. The Board then continued executive session with Sanborn Central School Board at 7:30 p.m. – out at 8:45 p.m. Motion carried.

With no further business to come before the Board, the November 13, 2023, regular school board meeting was adjourned at 8:46 p.m. on a motion by Becca Grassel, with a second by Todd Olinger. Motion carried.

JASON WHITE

Chair

SARAH SWENSON

Business Manager

Published once on November 23, 2023, at the total approximate cost of $154.00 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.

SJ15-1tb