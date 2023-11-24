By: admin

Published November 24, 2023, in Public Notices

Sanborn County Commissioners met in regular session on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, at 9:00 a.m., with Chairman Jeff Ebersdorfer presiding. Present were Steve Larson, Paul Larson, Gary Blindauer, and Duane Peterson. Auditor Kami Moody was also present. Motion by Blindauer, seconded by Peterson, to approve the minutes from the October 17 meeting, as presented. Motion carried. Motion by Peterson, seconded by P. Larson to approve the agenda as presented. Motion carried.

CITIZEN COMMENT

No public was in attendance.

CASEY MILLER, AFLAC AGENT

Casey Miller was present to offer additional supplement insurance options to the board.

WEED BOARD

Motion by S. Larson, seconded by P. Larson, to enter Weed Board. Sheri Kogel gave the board a review of the year regarding letters sent, how much chemical was used and how much chemical is remaining. The board addressed some properties regarding weed control. Sprayers were discussed for township and county ditch spraying. Chairman Ebersdorfer declared end of weed board.

HIGHWAY

Stacy Mendenhall, Highway Superintendent and Sheri Kogel, Highway Administrative Assistant, met with the board. Fuel pumps were discussed, along with the bill that accompanied the fuel tanks. Paying off a road grader was discussed; the Board will do the proper publishing for the payoff.

Motion by Peterson, seconded by P. Larson, to delete bridge #56-013-030 from the National Bridge Inventory. Motion carried.

The Sanborn County Board of Commissioners is in agreement with the South Dakota Department of Transportation that the following structure(s) should be deleted from the National Bridge Inventory (NBI) for the following reason(s):

Structure ID, Location and Reason for Deletion: 56-013-030, 1.7 W and 7 N Woonsocket, Structure has been sold to a private landowner and the road closed.

The Commissioners are aware of the following stipulations once a structure is deleted from the NBI:

1. Federal and State Bridge funds will not be available for structure replacement or rehabilitation and

2. The structure will only be added to the Inventory following replacement, using County funds.

Upon receipt of this resolution, the above structure(s) will be deleted from inventory.

Vote of Commissioners: Yes 5, No 0.

Dated at Woonsocket S.D., this 11th day of November, 2023.

/s/ Jeff Ebersdorfer,

Chairman

ATTEST:

/s/ Kami Moody,

County Auditor

EXECUTIVE SESSION

Motion by Blindauer, seconded by P. Larson, to enter executive session at 9:41 a.m. for personnel matters. Motion carried. Ebersdorfer declared the end of executive session at 10:07 a.m.

LIQUOR LICENSE

Hearing no objections, motion by P. Larson, seconded by Peterson, to approve the following liquor licenses. Motion carried.

John Doren – Retail (On-Sale) Liquor and Package (Off Sale) Liquor – DBA Doren’s Bar;

Country Pumper – Retail (On-Sale) Wine – Louise Alt.

OTHER BUSINESS BROUGHT BEFORE THE BOARD

Planning and Zoning minutes from November 6 were reviewed, discussed, and approved.

Drainage Board minutes from October 18 were reviewed, discussed, and approved.

Auditor Moody presented a list of uncollectable liens and judgements in the amount of $38,734.70. Motion by Blindauer, seconded by S. Larson, to declare these liens uncollectable and remove them from the county books. Motion carried.

Motion by Blindauer, seconded by Peterson, to approve the pay increases for all Courthouse employees, including salaried highway employees, backdated to be effective November 1, 2023. Motion carried.

Motion by Peterson, seconded by Blindauer to cancel the regular meeting on December 5th, due to attendance absence, and hold meetings on December 12th and 29th. Motion carried.

REPORTS AND BILLS

Auditor and Treasurer in all accounts $4,673,569.65

Register of Deeds $4,191.00

Motion by Peterson, seconded by Blindauer, to pay the following bills; motion carried:

Payroll before Deductions:

Commissioners $6,184.97

Auditor $8,563.99

Treasurer $8,690.86

States Attorney $7,097.03

Courthouse $4,258.39

Assessor $14,184.02

Register of Deeds $9,303.98

Sheriff $17,541.57

Public Welfare $1,728.74

Nurse $3,080.11

Ambulance $650.77

WIC $177.10

Extension Office $3,161.95

Weed $4,037.36

Drainage $258.36

Planning and Zoning $258.36

Road and Bridge $40,866.39

E-911 $163.10

Emergency Management $757.10

Sobriety Testing $163.11

First National Bank, Tax Liability $20,726.39

Accounts Management, Employee Garnishment $837.00

First National Bank of Omaha, Direct Deposit Fee $27.56

Wellmark Blue Cross Blue Shield, Insurance $27,655.63

AFLAC, Insurance $1,524.95

South Dakota Retirement System, Retirement $9,916.40

Delta Dental, Insurance $1,163.10

Small Business, Insurance $51.00

Sanborn County Treasurer, Taxes in Trust $5,533.90

BEAM, Insurance $300.37

Cincinnati Insurance Co., Insurance $512.81

EMC National Life Company, Insurance $488.39

Colonial Life, Insurance $126.30

First National Bank Omaha, Supplies $327.93

Quadient Leasing USA Inc., Postage Machine Rent $616.74

South Dakota Association of County Commissioners, NACo Remittance $1,000.00

A-OX Welding, Supplies $55.00

Agtegra Coop, Supplies $720.00

Amazon Business Capital Service, Supplies $455.84

AT&T Mobility, Utilities $446.41

Avera Queen of Peace, Employee Drug Test $135.00

Beadle County Sheriff, Jail Fees- E. Winters, D. Schmidt, N. Martin Lopez, J. Knox $3,590.00

Bound Tree, Supplies $2.49

Brooks Oil Company, Fuel $9,465.33

Brosz Engineering Inc., Repairs $7,687.50

Brule County Sheriff Office, Jail Fees – C. Thorton and J. Knox $1,550.00

Butler Equipment Co., Supplies $14,887.70

Central Electric Coop, Utilities $374.34

City of Woonsocket, Utilities $95.39

Conrad Repair, Repairs $206.95

South Dakota Department of Health, 2023 Nurse Contract $5,580.00

Emergency Safety Education, EMT Courses $300.00

Eternal Security Products, Cameras $1,688.81

Excavating Experts, Tile Repairs and Replacement $10,200.00

Express 2, Fuel $187.22

Express Stop, Fuel $103.52

Farm & Home Publishers, Plat Books $500.00

Farmers Elevator Co., Fuel $506.97

First National Bank of Omaha, Supplies $437.21

GrowMark Inc., Supplies $738.10

Hillyard-Sioux Falls, Supplies $439.62

Cole Johnson, Meetings $20.00

KO’S Pro Service, Repairs $346.31

Heath Larson, Meetings $20.00

Susan Larson, 4-H Building Rent $100.00

Lewis Family Drug, Medical – J.Knox $152.99

Light & Siren, Supplies $444.09

McLeod’s Printing & Supply, Supplies $108.60

Tessier’s, Fire Extinguisher Inspection $679.00

North Central – Huron Truck, Supplies $101.04

Office Peeps, Supplies $117.89

Physicians Claims Company, Ambulance Service Fee September 2023 $395.09

Redwood Toxicology Laboratory, Blood Test $215.00

Rinker Materials (Forterra), Repairs $40,636.00

Runnings Supply, Supplies $170.72

Santel Communications, Utilities $1,404.79

South Dakota Department of Transportation, Travel $3,357.84

South Dakota Association of County Officials, Monthly Remittance $104.00

South Dakota Emergency Medical Services Association, State Treasurer Ambulance Membership $480.00

South Dakota Municipal League Workers Compensation Fund, Workers’ Compensation $23,723.00

South Dakota State University Department of Animal Science, 2023 Redbooks $145.00

State Treasurer, Monthly Remittance $43,867.38

Sanborn Weekly Journal, Publishing $445.59

Travis Coulthard, Repairs $40.82

Tech Solutions, Utilities $3,400.00

Titan Machinery, Equipment $7,300.00

Two Way Solutions, Radio Work $3,981.15

Verizon, Utilities $80.02

Woony Foods, Supplies $92.27

Xcel Energy, Utilities $10.87

Gary Zell Auto Glass, Supplies $362.88

There being no further business before the board, motion by S. Larson, seconded by Blindauer, to adjourn the meeting at 11:38 a.m. Motion carried.

The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.

Kami Moody

Sanborn County Auditor

Jeff Ebersdorfer

Chairman of the Board,

Sanborn County

Published once on November 23, 2023, at the total approximate cost of $99.50 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.

SJ15-1tb