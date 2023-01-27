By: admin

The School Board of Sanborn Central School District 55-5 met in regular session on Monday, January 9, 2023, at 7:05 p.m. in the Sanborn Central library with the following present: Curtis Adams, Clayton Dean, Emma Klaas, Mark Goral, and Gary Spelbring Jr. Others present were Superintendent Justin Siemsen, Elementary/Middle School Principal Connie Vermeulen and Business Manager Gayle Bechen.

The Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Visitor to Board Meeting was Todd Welch, SCEA.

Motion by Klaas, seconded by Adams, all aye, to approve the agenda as printed.

Motion by Klaas, seconded by Spelbring, all aye, to approve the minutes of the regular board meeting December 12, 2022, as printed.

Motion by Goral, seconded by Klaas, all aye, to approve the Financial Statement and bills.

General Fund balance, December 1, 2022: $1,121.457.11. Receipts: taxes $70,312.90, penalties/interest $1,205.49, interest $225.41, admission $222.56, other pupil $10.20, other $61.85, state fines $901.73, state aid December $67,126.00, Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program $882.65. Expenditures: $199,110.60, manual journal entry $907.61, transfer out $25,000.00. Balance, December 31, 2022: $1,037,387.69. CorTrust Savings balance, December 1, 2022: $50,539.58. Receipts: interest $48.12. Expenditures: $0.00. Balance, December 31, 2022: $50,587.70.

Capital Outlay Fund balance, December 1, 2022: $693,806.25. Receipts: taxes $7,812.17, penalties/interest $120.63, interest $151.90. Expenditures: $1,117.50. Balance, December 31, 2022: $700,773.45. CD $50,000.00.

Special Education Fund balance, December 1, 2022: $529,346.38. Receipts: taxes $13,243.99, penalties/interest $249.29, interest $107.80. Expenditures: $39,904.25, manual journal entry $265.50. Balance, December 31, 2022: $502,777.71.

Food Service Fund balance, December 1, 2022: $28,152.45. Receipts: interest $4.90, student meals $3,571.70, adult meals $413.04, ala carte $2,700.05, federal reimbursement $5,474.89. Expenditures: $19,562.07. Balance, December 31, 2022: $20,754.96.

Enterprise Fund balance, December 1, 2022: $(5,705.70). Receipts: tuition $1,145.00, transfer in $25,000.00. Expenditures: $4,738.72. Balance, December 31, 2022: $15,700.58.

Custodial Funds balance, December 1, 2022: $67,716.66. Receipts: $16,334.20. Expenditures: $9,034.16. Balance, December 31, 2022: $75,016.70.

Scholarship Fund balance, December 1, 2022: $8,728.61. Receipts: interest $1.76. Expenditures: $0.00. Balance, December 31, 2022: $8,730.37. Peters Scholarship balance: $8,730.37.

Salaries and benefits for the month of January 2023 were as follows:

General Fund: $155,232.42;

Special Education: $18,285.25;

Food Service: $9,990.33;

Enterprise Fund: $4,308.12.

Claims approved: GENERAL FUND – A-Ox Welding, cylinder rent $36.25, two cylinder five-year leases $339.95; Curtis Adams, grading/snow removal $775.00; Brooks Oil Co., LP $3,526.05; Carquest, bus supply $29.98; Clayton’s Repair, bus supply $497.01; CorTrust, air cards $90.00; Farmers Elevator, 80 gallons diesel $316.80; Graves It Solutions, online backup one year $300.00;

[IMPREST FUND: Capital One, middle school supply $231.34];

Menards, janitor supply $11.39, batteries $88.56; Mid-Dakota Technologies, December tech support $170.00; Next Level Ag, LLC, soil sample $85.00; Public Health Laboratory, water test $15.00; Sanborn Central Food Service, lunch supervision December meals $48.50, lunch supervision ala carte $11.85; Sanborn Weekly Journal, board proceedings $104.48; Santel Communications, December phone/fax $249.21; School Specialty, high school supply $19.68, middle school supply $19.68 elementary supply $39.36, elementary/middle school principal supply $70.40; Williams Musical & Office Equipment, instrument repair $110.00.

CAPITAL OUTLAY Fund — A&B Business, copier lease $1,011.83.

SPECIAL EDUCATION Fund – None.

FOOD SERVICE Fund – Bimbo Bakeries, bread $17.65; Child/Adult Nutrition Services, processed commodities $1,146.98; Darrington Water Conditioning, December SS tank $28.00; Eastside Jersey Dairy, milk $400.50;

[IMPREST FUND: Capital One, food $7.96, supply $104.92];

Midwest Fire & Safety, hood suppression inspection $359.50; Performance Foods, supply $268.78, food $2,354.99, ala carte $86.07.

ENTERPRISE Fund – None.

Mr. Siemsen reported on the following:

• Second Semester is off to a good (SLOW) start.

• Dual Credit enrollments are being done through Ms. Amundson (who is doing a great job).

• Quarter Two Honor Roll and Students of the Quarter for Middle School have been generated. High School honor roll and students of the quarter will be determined once all grades have been collected. This information will be sent to the paper.

• Rescheduling of basketball games is ongoing.

• The annual district audit will be reviewed by the auditors and district officials once they contact Bechen to firm up a date.

• Legislative season is upon us. Siemsen will be in Pierre on February 1 and 2 to meet with legislators and other superintendents, with intentions of expressing the needs of South Dakota districts.

• Blood Drive is scheduled for January 17.

• Direct Digital Control has been upgrading the units in the classrooms and buildings. The weather has made this a bit difficult and more time-consuming than anticipated.

• The school has a leak in the commons, which Dalsin Roofing will be addressing once they are able to see what is going on.

Mrs. Vermeulen reported:

• Laura Conrad has a new menu website that is very detailed. Parents can see the meals and track all the nutritional information associated with each element of the menu. This can be found by following this link: https://www.myschoolmenus.com/ .

Discussion Items:

• Board Member Mark Goral provided results of the soil sample that were done to determine if the proposed soil would be good for use on the football field. The sample revealed that the gravel content was 12 percent, and the recommended amount was three percent or less. These results will force the board to seek better soil for use in this project.

• The Sanborn Central Board of Education, along with the staff at Sanborn Central, would like to extend their gratitude to the Sanborn Central Booster Club for their efforts supporting our district, in particular for their gifts to the staff for Christmas. It is much appreciated.

Old Business: None.

New Business:

Motion by Adams, seconded by Goral, all aye, to set the date for the 2023 School Board Election as June 20, 2023, in the Sanborn Central School building and appoint three officials.

Motion by Spelbring, seconded by Klaas, all aye, to go into executive session SDCL 1-25-2(1) to evaluate superintendent and discuss personnel items, with possible motions to follow in at 7:24 p.m. Regular session resumed at 8:24 p.m.

Regular Board meeting will be held on Monday, February 13, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. tentatively being held at the Upland Colony School building.

Motion by Spelbring, seconded by, Goral, all aye, to adjourn the meeting at 8:25 p.m.

Gayle Bechen

Business Manager

Clayton Dean

Board Chair

