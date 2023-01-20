By: admin

The Woonsocket Board of Education met in regular session on January 9th, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. in the Boardroom of the Woonsocket School. Members attending were: Jason White, Neal Hiemstra, Lisa Snedeker, Todd Olinger, and Rikki Ohlrogge. Others attending were Superintendent Rod Weber, Jason Bruce, Brooke King, Armando Rodriguez, Sarah Jensen, and Sarah Swenson. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited, and the meeting was called to order at 7:00 p.m.

On a motion by Neal Hiemstra, seconded by Lisa Snedeker, the Board approved the meeting agenda. Motion carried.

The minutes of the regular board meeting held on December 19, 2022, (rescheduled from December 12th due to weather) were approved as presented on a motion by Todd Olinger, seconded by Rikki Ohlrogge. Motion carried.

On a motion by Lisa Snedeker, seconded by Todd Olinger, the Board approved the claims presented and the December 2022 financial report as follows; motion carried.

GENERAL FUND, Beginning balance: $1,145,287.46; Add receipts: Taxes $23,199.93; Interest $2,540.38; Admissions $920.00; Pupil activities $0.00; Other local $2,871.62; State $125,347.00; Federal: Grants Receivable $0.00; Grants-in-Aid $0.00; Total to be accounted for: $1,300,166.39; less disbursements $172,952.16; Cash balance: $1,127,214.23; less contracts and accounts payable/transfers $0.00; Fund balance: $1,127,214.23.

CAPITAL OUTLAY, Beginning balance: $886,538.47; Add receipts: Taxes $32,001.32; Other local $0.00; Federal: Grants Receivable $0.00. Total to be accounted for: $918,539.79; less disbursements $14,327.52; Cash balance: $904,212.27; less accounts payable: $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance: $904,212.27.

SPECIAL EDUCATION, Beginning balance: $688,094.91; Add receipts: Taxes $17,843.30; State $0.00; Federal $0.00; Total to be accounted for: $705,938.21; less disbursements $55,331.00; Cash balance: $650,607.21; Less contracts and accounts payable/transfers $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance: $650,607.21.

FOOD SERVICE, Beginning balance: $82,700.30; Add receipts: Pupil receipts $3,482.00; Adult receipts $0.00; Interest $80.71; Other local $(600.50); State $0.00; Federal reimbursement $9,139.66; Total to be accounted for: $94,802.17; less disbursements $29,317.87; Cash balance: $65,484.30; Less contracts/accounts payable $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00: Fund balance: $65,484.30.

ENTERPRISE FUND #53, Beginning balance: $69,270.62; Add receipts: Other local $0.00; Student tuition $0.00; Total to be accounted for: $69,270.62; less disbursements $4,499.07; Cash balance: $64,771.55; Less contracts/accounts payable $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance: $64,771.55.

TRUST AND AGENCY, Beginning balance: $27,034.00; Add receipts: Interest $25.72; Pupil activities $212.00; Other local $324.48; Total to be accounted for: $27,596.20; less disbursements $606.30; Fund balance: $26,989.90.

Salaries and benefits for the month of December 2022 were as follows:

General Fund: $135,796.54;

Special Education: $34,815.84;

Enterprise #53: $4,499.07;

Food Service: $10,346.20;

GENERAL FUND

A-OX WELDING, K&T CYLINDER LEASE – SHOP CLASS $104.95

AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES, SAFETY HAMMER FOR CLASSROOMS $80.58

AT&T, CELL PHONE $97.09

B&H PHOTO/VIDEO, MEDIA EQUIPMENT – LENS AND BATTERY PACK $992.86

C&B OPERATIONS, LLC, SNOWBLOWER PARTS – SKIDS $150.90

CHURCHILL, MANOLIS, FREEMEN, KLUDT, SHELTON & BURNS LLP, AUDIT LETTER $148.00

CITY OF WOONSOCKET, WATER SERVICE $69.00

DB ELECTRIC, ELECTRIC – LABOR/INSTALLATION $373.26

EXPRESS 2, GAS – MINI BUS/NAVIGATOR $229.36

EXPRESS STOP, GAS – MINI BUS/VAN/SNOW BLOWER $441.08

GRAVES IT SOLUTIONS, ONLINE BACKUP SYSTEM – ONE YEAR $300.00

HILLYARD, CUSTODIAN SUPPLIES $56.50

[IMPREST FUND, BASKETBALL REFEREE – MILEAGE:

MCCAIN, TIM, JUNIOR VARSITY REFEREE (TWO GAMES) $80.00

OPP, JORDAN, REFEREE – DOUBLEHEADER $120.00

OSBORN, JOEL, REFEREE – DOUBLEHEADER $120.00

STROH, GREG, REFEREE/MILEAGE – DOUBLEHEADER $186.30

TOTAL IMPREST CLAIMS: $506.30]

INTRADO, SCHOOL MESSENGER – ONE YEAR RENEWAL $1,249.99

JAYMAR BUSINESS FORMS, W2/1099 FORMS AND ENVELOPES $120.93

K&D BUSING INC., BUSING CONTRACT $16,160.08

KIBBLE EQUIPMENT, SNOWBLOWER PARTS $231.37

KROHMER PLUMBING, NEW SOLENOID IN WASH STATION – ELEMENTARY $653.32

LEHR, DAVE, TECH SERVICE FEE $170.00

LOCAL LUMBER, FRESHMAN PROJECT – OVERAGE $430.00

MENARDS, CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES – AIR PURIFIER $315.46

NORTHWESTERN ENERGY, ELECTRIC SERVICE $7,882.12

PETTY CASH, POSTAGE EXPENSE $8.40

QUILL CORPORATION, PRINTER TONER $233.89

RUNNING SUPPLY, INC., ICE MELT $329.78

SANBORN WEEKLY JOURNAL, PUBLICATIONS $176.33

SANTEL COMMUNICATIONS, PHONE/INTERNET SERVICES $173.77

SCHOLASTIC, ELEMENTARY BOOKS $101.40

SCHOOL SPECIALTY, LLC, ELEMENTARY TABLE/CHAIRS $904.98

VARSITY SPIRIT FASHION, CHEER TOP $29.45

WASTE MANAGEMENT OF WI-MN, GARBAGE SERVICE $389.05

WILLIAMS MUSIC & OFFICE REPAIR, INSTRUMENT REPAIR – BARI SAX $120.00

WOONY FOODS, CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES $123.98

Fund Total: $33,354.18

CAPITAL OUTLAY

A&B BUSINESS EQUIPMENT, COPIER LEASE $991.73

DAVIS CONSTRUCTION, MEDIA ROOM RENOVATION $2,891.64

DB ELECTRIC, ELECTRIC – LABOR/INSTALLATION $4,339.16

FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF OMAHA, MEDIA/ESPORTS COMPUTER $2,541.90

Fund Total: $10,764.43

SPECIAL EDUCATION

AVERA ST. LUKES, CLIENT SERVICES $441.28

Fund Total: $441.28

FOOD SERVICE

BIMBO BAKERIES USA, FOOD $120.00

BUHLS DRY CLEANING, LAUNDRY SERVICE $48.63

CHILD AND ADULT NUTRITION, SERVFOOD $491.66

EARTHGRAINS/BIMBO BAKERIES, FOOD $0.00

PERFORMANCE FOODSERVICE, FOOD – SUPPLIES $6,244.73

WOONY FOODS, FOOD $7.18

Fund Total: $6,912.20

CUSTODIAL ACCOUNTS

WOONY FOODS, STUDENT COUNCIL $23.32

Fund Total: $23.32

Sarah Swenson gave the financial report and advised that due to recent weather conditions mail has been slower, which resulted in late bills needing approval as well as some previous bills still awaiting receipt. Swenson also updated that the district still has ESSER II and III funds to be reimbursed.

Superintendent Weber presented to the Board a list of possible budget items for improvement as well as open discussion for other items the Board felt necessary. Among the items, in no particular order: sidewalk repair, kitchen remodeling, keyless entrance to the high school, cabinets for high school classrooms, paging system, bus fencing, landscaping/lighting, elementary tables, boiler maintenance, natural gas heating, fridge/freezer, auto door for the library, bus parking lot. He also mentioned that there is a security grant that the school can apply for to assist in the cost of the paging system and keyless entrance. Mr. Weber updated that three make-up days have been added as the school has already missed six days of school due to snowstorms.

Mrs. Jensen updated that the elementary students had a great time celebrating prior to Christmas break. Mrs. Jensen and Mrs. King have started looking at testing days and would like to have testing completed before May. WEPC has a few assemblies that will be coming up. The elementary students do not go outside for recess when the temperature is below zero. When recess is inside, they do activities in the gym and/or the inside recess room to still get movement.

Mr. Bruce updated that busing has gone well despite the weather conditions.

Food Service has approved and have in effect 20 menu items that will be rotated.

Mr. Rodriguez updated that he is moving forward with having teachers film lessons as part of his instructional teaching. Mr. Rodriguez applied for a grant through NorthWestern. The grant was received and allowed the purchase of a new computer to be used for media class and E-sports. The media class is also taking apart an old computer and putting it back together in order to salvage. The E-sport group is excited to have their first match on Tuesday against Aberdeen Central.

Mrs. King also updated on upcoming testing and stated that all necessary accommodations are complete. Mrs. King is looking for a full-time sub for an upcoming maternity leave.

On a motion made by Rikki Ohlrogge, seconded by Lisa Snedeker, the Board approved the School Board election date for April 11, 2023. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Neal Hiemstra, seconded by Todd Olinger, to approve and update the Woonsocket School Wellness Policy. Motion carried.

On a motion made by Lisa Snedeker, seconded by Rikki Ohlrogge, the Board approved to pay the additional bills. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Neal Hiemstra, with a second by Rikki Ohlrogge, to approve an executive session for personnel reasons SDCL1-25-2(1) – in at 7:44 p.m. – out at 9:46 p.m. Motion carried.

With no further business to come before the Board, the January 9, 2023, regular school board meeting was adjourned at 9:47 p.m. on a motion by Neal Hiemstra with a second by Todd Olinger. Motion carried.

JASON WHITE

Chair

SARAH SWENSON

Business Manager

