NOTICE OF VACANCY

Town Of Letcher

By:
Published January 20, 2023, in Public Notices

The following offices will become vacant due to the expiration of the present term of office of:

Angie Larson, Board-Trustee:  One Three-Year Term.

Circulation of nominating petitions may begin on January 27th, 2023, and petitions may be filed with the Town of Letcher Finance Officer at 113 E Main Street, Letcher, SD between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. central standard time, no later than the 24th day of February 2023.

Published on January 19 and January 26, 2023, at the total approximate cost of $14.00 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.

SJ23-2tb

