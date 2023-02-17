By: admin

Published February 17, 2023, in Public Notices

Sanborn County Commissioners met in regular session on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at 9:00 a.m., with Chairman Jeff Ebersdorfer presiding. Present were Steve Larson, Paul Larson, Gary Blindauer, and Duane Peterson. Auditor Kami Moody was also present. Motion by Peterson, seconded by Blindauer, to approve the minutes from the January 17 meeting, as presented. Motion carried.

CITIZEN INPUT

No public was in attendance for input.

HIGHWAY

Sheri Kogel, Highway Administrative Assistant, met with the board. Kogel gave an update on the snowblower. Parts have still not arrived for the current snow blower. Discussion was had on whether to purchase a new one or search for a used. Kogel submitted two applications for bridge replacement projects; she has had some feedback from the state regarding additional costs. The Board will continue to wait to hear if the project is approved by the state before moving forward.

MARIA SCHWADER, LEGISLATIVE AUDIT

Schwader was present to inform the commissioners that she is currently present in Sanborn County doing the 2020 and 2021 audit.

RESOLUTION 2023-2 – SANBORN COUNTY WEIGHT LIMIT ENFORCEMENT

Motion by Blindauer, seconded by P. Larson, to adopt resolution 2023-2.

SANBORN COUNTY WEIGHT LIMIT ENFORCEMENT

RESOLUTION

RESOLUTION #2023-2

WHEREAS, seasonal climatic changes can be detrimental to our highways, and

WHEREAS, the Sanborn County Board of County Commissioners, desires to protect existing Sanborn County Highways, ultimately saving the tax dollars and,

WHEREAS, the Sanborn County Board of County Commissioners desire the enforcement of weight limitations and speed limits on Sanborn County roads and bridges as set forth and posted by the Sanborn County Highway Superintendent.

NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED:

That the South Dakota Highway Patrol be and hereby is authorized and requested to enforce weight limitations and speed limits on Sanborn County roads and bridges.

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the penalty for the violation of the load restrictions shall be as set forth in SDCL 32-22-55.

Votes cast of the Sanborn County Commissioners: AYE 5, NAY: 0.

Passed and enacted this 7th day of February 2023.

/s/ Jeff Ebersdorfer

Sanborn County

Commissioner Chairman

ATTEST:

/s/ Kami Moody

Sanborn County Auditor

RESOLUTION 2023-1 – WILDLAND FIRE DIVISION DESIGNEE

Motion by Blindauer, seconded by P. Larson, to adopt resolution 2023-1.

THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS OF SANBORN COUNTY SOUTH DAKOTA

RESOLUTION #2023-1

WILDLAND FIRE DIVISION DESIGNEE

WHEREAS, the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, Wildland Fire Division, has requested that the Sanborn County Commission appoint a designee for the purpose of requesting division assistance and assets for fire suppression in Sanborn County, and

WHEREAS such designee shall have authority (with prior confirmation of the commission chair) to obligate county funds when asking for assistance of the following type and character: single engine air tanker, fire engines, hand crews, fire investigators, and/or additional fire management personnel, and

WHEREAS such designee shall have authority (without confirmation of the commission chair) to request mutual aid assistance from the Wildland Fire Division of up to six personnel and two vehicles at no cost to the county, and

NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED that the Sanborn County Emergency Manager, presently Josh Starzman, is hereby appointed as the official designee for this purpose for the calendar year of 2023. Also authorized is Sanborn County Commissioner Chairman, Jeff Ebersdorfer and Sanborn County Sheriff, Thomas Fridley.

Votes cast of the Sanborn County Commissioners: AYE 5, NAY 0; Passed and enacted this 7th day of February 2023.

/s/ Jeff Ebersdorfer

Sanborn County

Commissioner Chairman

ATTEST:

/s/ Kami Moody

Sanborn County Auditor

LISA SNEDEKER, BOARD MEMBER OF COMMUNITY DAYCARE

Snedeker was present to discuss options with the board about the taxes for the Community Daycare building located in Woonsocket. This request will be up for further discussion at the next meeting on February 21.

OTHER BUSINESS BROUGHT BEFORE THE BOARD

Planning & Zoning minutes from February 6 were reviewed, discussed, and approved.

Auditor Moody informed the board that the 2022 Annual Report has been completed, filed, and will be published in the upcoming paper.

REPORTS AND BILLS

Auditor and Treasurer in all accounts $3,306,705.01

Register of Deeds $1,263.00

Motion by P. Larson, seconded by Peterson, to pay the following bills; motion carried:

Payroll before Deductions:

Commissioners $6,184.66

Auditor $8,772.17

Treasurer $9,047.95

States Attorney $7,815.67

Courthouse $4,006.26

Assessor $10,472.46

Register of Deeds $9,529.71

Sheriff $17,880.61

Public Welfare $1,879.04

Nurse $3,168.84

Ambulance $1,002.28

WIC $88.54

Extension Office $2,218.32

Weed $3,834.10

Drainage $452.13

Planning and Zoning $0.00

Road and Bridge $37,352.89

E-911 $163.64

Emergency Management $757.13

Sobriety Testing $163.60

Wellmark Blue Cross Blue Shield Insurance $26,623.48

AFLAC, Insurance $1,206.70

AFLAC, Insurance $309.92

South Dakota Retirement System, Retirement $9,365.82

Delta Dental, Insurance $847.40

Small Business, Insurance $51.00

Sanborn County Treasurer, Taxes in Trust $246.69

BEAM, Insurance $276.69

Cincinnati Insurance Co., Insurance $512.81

EMC National Life Company, Insurance $364.55

Colonial Life, Insurance $126.30

First National Bank, Tax Liability $2,296.67

Huron Regional Medical Center, Employee Garnishment $319.18

Division of Child Support, Employee Child Support $567.00

Accounts Management, Employee Garnishment $87.00

First National Bank, Insurance $17,401.27

BEAM, Insurance $23.06

EMC National Life Company, Ambulance – No Run Insurance $87.10

First National Bank Omaha, Supplies $20.07

Sanborn County Treasurer, Taxes in Trust $1,967.82

A-OX Welding, Supplies $21.45

Alvine/Weidenaar, LLP, Court Appointed Attorney Fees – L. Rivera Latimer $1,660.92

Amazon, Supplies $1,585.16

ARAMARK, Supplies $131.47

AT&T Mobility, Utilities $406.32

Avera Queen of Peace, Employee $112.00

Beadle County Sheriff, Jail Fees – C. Alvarez and C. Thornton $1,425.00

Bound Tree, Supplies $456.43

Brosz Equipment Inc., Services and Fees $1,815.00

Butler Equipment Co., Equipment $3,116.87

Central Electric Co-op, Utilities $350.04

City of Woonsocket, Utilities $87.50

Conrad Repair LLC, Repairs $77.67

Daily Law, Court Appointed Attorney Fees – C. Thornton $2,761.40

Dakota Counseling/Stepping Stones, Quarterly Support $625.00

State of South Dakota, Blood Alcohol Test – J. Weissman – C. Kuper – C. Johnson $220.00

Dick’s Welding, Repairs $680.00

DMC Wear Parts, Supplies $2,319.12

Gena Eagle, State Conference $185.00

Emergency Safety ED, EMT Courses $150.00

Express 2, Fuel $133.45

Express Stop, Fuel $12.03

Farmers Cashway Do It Center, Supplies $179.99

Farmers Elevator Co., Fuel and Supplies $11,383.52

First National Bank of Omaha, Supplies $646.07

Innovative Office Solutions, Toner $386.22

KO’S Pro Service, Repairs $397.30

Lazy T. Construction, Equipment $2,500.00

Local Lumber, Supplies $112.50

Locators & Supplies Inc., Repairs $8.16

Mac’s Hardware Store, Supplies $735.57

Midwest Fire Safety, Services and Fees $318.50

Midwest Pump & Tank, Equipment $8,819.90

Napa Central, Supplies $981.40

Office Peeps, Supplies $738.15

Rikki J. Ohlrogge, District Meeting Supplies $144.00

Physicians Claims Company, Ambulance Service Fee Jan. 23 $161.22

Pharmchem Inc., Sweat Patch Testing $127.80

Quadient Leasing USA Inc., Stamp Machine Lease $616.74

Runnings Supply Company, Supplies $451.48

Sand Creek Archery, Propane for Sand Creek Archery $638.09

Santel Communications, Utilities $876.50

South Dakota Department of Transportation, Services and Fees $387.98

South Dakota Association County Highway Superintendent, Dues $100.00

South Dakota Association of Assessing Officers, Membership Dues $75.00

South Dakota Association of County Officials, Monthly Remittance $64.00

South Dakota State University Extension, 4-H Advisor Salary Billing $19,337.47

State Treasurer, Monthly Remittance $75,707.66

Sanborn Weekly Journal, Publishing $357.00

Tech Solutions, Tech Support $3,242.00

Verizon, Utilities $80.02

Waste Management, Utilities $140.62

Woony Foods, Supplies $27.90

Xcel Energy, Utilities $387.22

The meeting will continue at the 4-H Building at 1:00 p.m. holding the County Township meeting. The Commissioner meeting was adjourned at 1:48 p.m., by Chairman Ebersdorfer at the conclusion of the Township meeting. The next scheduled meeting will be held on Tuesday, February 21, 2023.

Kami Moody

Sanborn County Auditor

Jeff Ebersdorfer

Chairman of the Board,

Sanborn County

Published once on February 16, 2023, at the total approximate cost of $110.50 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.