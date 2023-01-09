Woonsocket City Council proceedings

January 9, 2023, Minutes

Published February 17, 2023

The regular meeting of the Woonsocket City Council was called to order by Mayor Richard Reider at 7:00 p.m. Monday, January 9, 2023 with the following members present: Arin Boschee, Derek Foos, Joel Rassel, Darin Kilcoin, John Baysinger and Brandon Goergen. Finance Officer Tara Weber was also present.

Motion by Foos, seconded by Goergen, to approve the agenda. Motion carried.

Motion by Boschee, seconded by Baysinger, to approve the minutes. Motion carried.

Motion by Boschee, seconded by Rassel to approve the December Financial Statement. Motion carried.

Motion by Rassel, seconded by D. Foos, to approve the following bills:

Santel Communications $255.83 Phone

Express 2 $1,641.99 Shop

Feistner Gravel $1,741.50 Streets

Public Health Lab $28.00 Water

Hawkins $20.00 Water

Menards $315.80 Shop

Woonsocket School $6,380.35 Library

C&B Operations $765.43 Shop

Aramark $180.86 Shop

Sanborn Weekly Journal $252.00 Publishing

PowerPlan $2,544.78 Shop

Local Lumber $1,662.45 Shop

Alpena Co-op $1,465.70 Propane 

NorthWestern Energy $3,202.76 Utilities

Code Enforcement Specialist $755.70 Cars

First National Bank of Omaha $3,137.85 Payroll Tax

South Dakota Retirement Plan $1,579.68 Retirement

Department of Revenue $93.50 Sales Tax

Total December 2022: $26,024.18

Planning District III $1,405.00 Membership

Community Building Fund $7,000.00 Yearly 

Glacial Lakes & Prairies $765.00 Membership

2023 Total: $9,170.00 

OLD BUSINESS

Weber reminded the Council of the upcoming meeting regarding a community day care center. Weber, Rassel and Kilcoin will attend.

The Council discussed getting two-way radios for the employees. The Council agreed to allocate up to $5,000.00 to help with the installation of the antenna and purchase of a frequency.

Motion by Foos, seconded by Rassel to approve a two-year agreement with Maguire Iron to paint the watertower in the amount of $105,000.00. Motion carried.

The Christmas party was moved to February 17th.

NEW BUSINESS

The city’s loader is in Aberdeen getting worked on. Richard Jensen has lined up a loader to rent from Cully Evers. 

The Council discussed snow removal on Dumont Ave. They received a complaint on the timely matter of getting North Dumont open. The city will clean North and South Dumont before moving on to other roadways.

Weber informed the council that the election will be held on April 11, 2023 at the community center. The following positions are up for Election: Ward 1 – Darin Kilcoin, two-year term; Ward 2 – Joel Rassel, two-year term; Ward 3 – Derek Foos, two-year term.

With no further business to be discussed, motion by Foos, seconded by Baysinger, to adjourn the meeting. The meeting was adjourned at 8:15 p.m.

Richard Reider

Mayor

(SEAL):

Tara Weber

Finance Officer 

