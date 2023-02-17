By: admin

Published February 17, 2023, in School

As a part of the Dakota Assemblies company based out of Minnesota, the “Reading is Magic” show found its way to Woonsocket on Tuesday, Feb. 7. Magician and motivational speaker, Louie Foxx, performed for the students in grades PreK-six with his magic tricks, jokes, stories and explanations about what can be learned and gained from reading books.

Foxx was in Woonsocket for his last stop of a five-week, five-state tour of school assemblies to promote reading. His focus was on the use of idioms in reading and in everyday use. He used some examples and explained the history behind them to the kids in a way that they could get a better understanding of the meaning of the common saying. Some examples he referred to were “comparing apples to oranges,” “keep me in the loop” and “the cat’s out of the bag.”

