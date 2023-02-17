School assembly promotes the wonders in reading

By:
Published February 17, 2023, in School

As a part of the Dakota Assemblies company based out of Minnesota, the “Reading is Magic” show found its way to Woonsocket on Tuesday, Feb. 7. Magician and motivational speaker, Louie Foxx, performed for the students in grades PreK-six with his magic tricks, jokes, stories and explanations about what can be learned and gained from reading books. 

Foxx was in Woonsocket for his last stop of a five-week, five-state tour of school assemblies to promote reading. His focus was on the use of idioms in reading and in everyday use. He used some examples and explained the history behind them to the kids in a way that they could get a better understanding of the meaning of the common saying. Some examples he referred to were “comparing apples to oranges,” “keep me in the loop” and “the cat’s out of the bag.”

…Read on and see pictures in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    February 19, 2023, 6:26 am
    Partly cloudy
    28°F
    real feel: 23°F
    humidity: 88%
    wind speed: 7 mph NNW
    wind gusts: 13 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    February 2023
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    January 29, 2023 January 30, 2023 January 31, 2023 February 1, 2023 February 2, 2023 February 3, 2023 February 4, 2023
    February 5, 2023 February 6, 2023 February 7, 2023 February 8, 2023 February 9, 2023 February 10, 2023 February 11, 2023
    February 12, 2023 February 13, 2023 February 14, 2023 February 15, 2023 February 16, 2023 February 17, 2023 February 18, 2023
    February 19, 2023 February 20, 2023 February 21, 2023 February 22, 2023 February 23, 2023 February 24, 2023 February 25, 2023
    February 26, 2023 February 27, 2023 February 28, 2023 March 1, 2023 March 2, 2023 March 3, 2023 March 4, 2023

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 