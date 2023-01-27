By: admin

Published January 27, 2023, in Headline News, Sports

This year’s varsity Lady Blackhawks brought home third place in the 281-Conference Tournament. Members who played in the tournament are pictured, back row, left to right: Kenzie Baruth, Jeslynn Moody, Ellie Evans, Kenna Ochsner, Liz Boschee, Jaycee Baruth, Kailynn Eggleston, Tori Hoffman and Emilie Lindgren; front row: Kara Wormstadt, Makenzie Schley, Kam Ochsner, Kali Hofer, Aubrey Moody, Addy Baruth and Cami Edwards.

Coming off their win against Hitchcock-Tulare in the first round, the girls were ready to take on the Class B second-ranked Wolsey-Wessington Warbirds in the second round of the 281 Conference Tournament on Tuesday, Jan. 17. The Lady Blackhawks proved themselves as contenders with the hard-fought battle, but the Warbirds ended the fight handing SCW their ticket to the third-place game with a final score of 43-58.

In their second round of tournament play, the Blackhawk boys also worked hard, leading the Iroquois/Lake Preston Sharks at half-time 16-10. However, they slowly lost their grip on that lead and suffered a tough loss to the Sharks, 36-41.

For the final round of the 281 Conference Tournament, the Lady Blackhawks found themselves up against the James Valley Christian Vikings in the fight for third place. The Lady Blackhawks worked well together and brought home the win and a third-place finish with a final score of SCW 42, JVC 37.

As a team, the girls shot 42 percent from the field and 52 percent from the free-throw line. According to Head Coach Rob Baruth, “The girls played well on both ends of the floor. We had a pretty good 281 Tournament earning third place. The team continues to improve daily and is playing with much more confidence.”

For the boys’ final round of play, SCW took on the Sunshine Bible Academy Crusaders for seventh place, and the Blackhawks ran away with the win with a final score of 52-25.

The other place winners in the girls’ tournament were first place – Wolsey-Wessington, second place – Wessington Springs, fifth place – Iroquois/Lake Preston, sixth place – Hitchcock-Tulare, seventh place – Highmore-Harrold and eighth place – Sunshine Bible Academy.

For the boys’ tournament, the rest of the places went as follows: first place – James Valley Christian, second place – Wolsey-Wessington, third place – Highmore-Harrold, fourth place – Hitchcock-Tulare, fifth place – Wessington Springs and sixth place – Iroquois/Lake Preston.

…Read more details about the games in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!