Shilo Knutson

Letcher

By:
Published April 21, 2023, in Obituaries

Shilo Knutson, 50, of Letcher, passed away Tuesday, April 11, 2023, in Mitchell. 

A Celebration of Life service was held Friday, April 14, at Bittner Funeral Chapel with a prayer service. A private family graveside service was at Graceland Cemetery in Mitchell. Arrangements were by Bittner Funeral Chapel.

Shilo Jo Knutson was born Jan. 9, 1973, to Joe Knutson and Julie (Olson) Greene in Mitchell. Shilo grew up in Letcher and graduated from Artesian/Letcher High School.

After high school, he attended horseshoeing school in Oklahoma. Shilo then jockeyed for five years across South Dakota. He won many team roping awards throughout South Dakota. He worked at Mitchell Livestock for several years until his death. Shilo loved all his animals, especially his horses and dogs. He was also a member of the Horseman’s Sport Inc.

Shilo is survived by his mother, Julie (Terry) Greene; father, Joe; fiancé, Kerry Royalty; daughters, Tyann and Alaina; and brothers, Shain Knutson and Matlock Knutson.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Delbert and Charlotte Knutson and Gerald and Patricia Olson.

