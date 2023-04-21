By: admin

Published April 21, 2023, in Headline News, School

In a letter posted on the school’s Facebook page on Friday, April 14, Sanborn Central Superintendent Justin Siemsen informed the people of the school district that he would be leaving the school district to take a position as the high school principal at Mitchell High School, starting in the 2023-2024 school year.

In the letter Siemsen thanked everyone including the staff, parents, community members and especially the students for making his job so enjoyable for the past eight years. He also thanked the Sanborn Central School Board for their guidance and leadership while he worked at the school.

…Read on in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!