First responders prepare for electrical hazards

By Tara Miller, Central Electric Cooperative Manager of Communications

Published April 21, 2023, in Area News, Around the County, Fedora, Headline News, Letcher, Woonsocket

Mitchell – Emergency responders are usually the first to arrive on the scene of an accident or fire, so they face a greater risk of encountering electrical hazards such as damaged equipment or downed power lines. 

In an effort to protect and educate local first responders, Central Electric Cooperative offered free electrical safety training at their headquarters west of Mitchell on April 13. Attendees included local first responders, fire department personnel and emergency medical technicians (EMTs). The annual training helps improve safety and bridge the gap between first responders and electric cooperative personnel. 

During the training, Central Electric’s Manager of Operations Brian Bultje showed common examples of electrical meters and provided guidance on protocols for disconnecting power during an emergency. 

