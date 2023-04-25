Agtegra donates to important local entities

By:
Published April 25, 2023, in Area News, Around the County, Headline News, Woonsocket

Jason White, center, is the location manager for Woonsocket’s and Wessington Springs’ Agtegra locations. Receiving a donation from him are Kami Moody, left, and Lynn Brueske, right, both Sanborn County Courthouse employees who oversee the operation of the Sanborn County Food Pantry.

In the past month, the Agtegra Cooperative has donated to several worthy local causes who serve Sanborn County. To start, as part of its commitment to serving local communities’ food security needs, Agtegra Cooperative has donated monetary resources to 25 food pantries across North and South Dakota, including Sanborn County. Agtegra received matching funds from a program administered by the Land O’ Lakes Foundation, which doubled the donations made by Agtegra to community food shelves and pantries. “We have a responsibility to our member-owners and employees to support the communities that they live and work in,” said Agtegra CEO Jason Klootwyk. 

…Read on in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    April 27, 2023, 3:00 am
    Partly cloudy
    55°F
    real feel: 52°F
    humidity: 55%
    wind speed: 7 mph SW
    wind gusts: 13 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    April 2023
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    March 26, 2023 March 27, 2023 March 28, 2023 March 29, 2023 March 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 April 1, 2023
    April 2, 2023 April 3, 2023 April 4, 2023 April 5, 2023 April 6, 2023 April 7, 2023 April 8, 2023
    April 9, 2023 April 10, 2023 April 11, 2023 April 12, 2023 April 13, 2023 April 14, 2023 April 15, 2023
    April 16, 2023 April 17, 2023 April 18, 2023 April 19, 2023 April 20, 2023 April 21, 2023 April 22, 2023
    April 23, 2023 April 24, 2023 April 25, 2023 April 26, 2023 April 27, 2023 April 28, 2023 April 29, 2023
    April 30, 2023 May 1, 2023 May 2, 2023 May 3, 2023 May 4, 2023 May 5, 2023 May 6, 2023

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 