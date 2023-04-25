By: admin

Published April 25, 2023, in Area News, Around the County, Headline News, Woonsocket

Jason White, center, is the location manager for Woonsocket’s and Wessington Springs’ Agtegra locations. Receiving a donation from him are Kami Moody, left, and Lynn Brueske, right, both Sanborn County Courthouse employees who oversee the operation of the Sanborn County Food Pantry.

In the past month, the Agtegra Cooperative has donated to several worthy local causes who serve Sanborn County. To start, as part of its commitment to serving local communities’ food security needs, Agtegra Cooperative has donated monetary resources to 25 food pantries across North and South Dakota, including Sanborn County. Agtegra received matching funds from a program administered by the Land O’ Lakes Foundation, which doubled the donations made by Agtegra to community food shelves and pantries. “We have a responsibility to our member-owners and employees to support the communities that they live and work in,” said Agtegra CEO Jason Klootwyk.

