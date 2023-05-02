By: admin

Published May 2, 2023, in Headline News, School

By Rebecca Potrament

Members of the drama club at Woonsocket High School who performed this year’s play, “Wild Pink” are pictured with their support staff and director. The author of the play, Margaret Will, who traveled from her home in Iowa to see Friday night’s performance, is also pictured with the cast. In the back row, from left to right, are: lights and sound coordinator Kadin Schlenker, Shea Reindl, Ryan Aldrich, Blake Howard, Emilie Lindgren, Colton Trabing and Brendan Evans; middle row: Corey Roberts, Kyla Terkildsen, Lane Burkel, Eli Fry, Bella Fry, Logan Potrament, Oscar Anderson, Sebastian Kotilinek, Acaiya Schultz and Treyvon Lobster; front row: Selena Alameda, Isaiah Schultz, Desitiny Alameda, Rain Swenson, Tatiana Roberts, author Margaret Witt, director Rebecca Potrament, Jeslynn Moody, Hannah Terkildsen and Natalie Evans.

The Woonsocket Drama Club performed “Wild Pink” last week and the patrons who saw it are still raving about how much they laughed! The students all encompassed their roles perfectly each night making for unforgettable performances! This was the first year in WHS history that the play was performed two nights instead of the traditional Thursday matinee and subsequent evening performance. This is possibly something that can now be repeated each year since the turn out on Friday night was almost equivalent to Thursday with two nights of a “full house.”

One of the greatest experiences for the young actors and the director, Rebecca Potrament, was the fact that the actual person who wrote “Wild Pink,” Margaret Witt reached out to Rebecca two months ago and suggested that she would like to come to our small community and watch our production. Rebecca was ecstatic and shared this tidbit with the cast and crew the first day of practice. However, it was never mentioned again as Rebecca did not want to put any more pressure on the students than there already was. If anyone did bring up the playwright, Rebecca simply said that she hadn’t heard anything else. In reality, she had sent room and board information to Margaret and was anticipating her arrival for the Friday night performance the whole time.

