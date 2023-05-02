By: admin

Published May 2, 2023, in 4-H, Area News, Around the County, Headline News

Fundraising for the Sanborn County “Raise the Roof” 4-H Building Addition has had great success towards their goal of $350,000, with the total raised over $339,000! A very successful part of the fundraising has been the “Shoot the 4 of Clubs” activity. Each week tickets are sold for a Monday night drawing. The drawing is shared via Facebook live and you do not have to be present to win as the 4-H building committee will call the winner. The lucky winner of the drawing then picks a sealed and numbered envelope from a group of 54, each containing a card from a deck of cards. The goal of the drawing winner is to pick the envelope containing the 4 of Clubs which means they win 50 percent of the Shoot the 4 of Clubs “cumulative pot.” If they do not pick the envelope with the 4 of Clubs, the lucky winner still receives 10 percent of the weekly ticket sales that has been averaging over $600, equaling a payout of over $60 a week. The remainder of the ticket sales goes towards the cumulative pot. The tickets from the weekly sales are then discarded and sales for the next week begin.

The most recent round of the “Shoot the 4 of Clubs” fundraising began on Nov. 21 and on the Week 20 drawing, Casey Hjelm was the lucky winner of the week! She picked sealed envelope #53 which held the 4 of Clubs! The cumulative pot for the five weeks was at $12,200 meaning Casey’s winnings of 50 percent equaled $6,100. The remaining 50 percent of the cumulative pot goes towards the 4-H Building “Raise the Roof” project fundraising.

We have started a new round of Shoot the 4 of Clubs and you may purchase tickets in advance at Jakes Lounge, Farmer’s Elevator, Dick’s Welding, Cortrust Bank in Letcher or Artesian, Dakotaland Federal Credit Union in Woonsocket or First National Bank in Woonsocket. You may also purchase tickets through Venmo @sanborn4h-1 (code 2814), by mailing a check to Friends of Sanborn County 4-H (39833 233rd St, Woonsocket, SD 57385) or directly from committee members Paula Linke, Art or Audrey Kneen, Andy Ettswold, Riley Zoss – Littau, Myron Sonne or Scott Senska. The weekly drawing is held at 7 p.m. at Jake’s Lounge in Letcher on Monday nights and you may purchase tickets there prior to the drawing. The first drawing for this round will be May 15.

Planning for the 4-H Building project continues. The initial plan was a steel building addition, but the bids for the project came in way higher than the budget and fundraising could support. The Building Committee is currently working with the Sanborn County Commissioners to prepare bid specs for a wood structure addition. The goal is still set for the project to be completed in 2023. Check out the website at http://www.sanborncounty4h.com for more information on the project, full list of Shoot the 4 of Clubs fundraising rules, and other donor opportunities.

