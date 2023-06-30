By: admin

PICKSTOWN — Lake Francis Case isn’t Duane Hjelm’s home body of water, but the South Dakota pro angler owned the section of the Missouri River on Thursday and Friday.

Hjelm hauled in a 27-pound bag of fish after two days on the water to claim the Pickstown-leg of the National Walleye Tour tournament, which was a special win for the South Dakota native. The finish marked Hjelm’s first individual NWT tournament championship in his home state, and the crowd’s roar showed their pride for the Woonsocket native.

“I feel really good, honestly. Going out today, I knew I had a chance to win, but I did throw a couple of overs back. One was a 21-inch fish, and in a way, I threw back a pound,” Hjelm said. “I thought that would probably cost me. I love this place.”

With the win, Hjelm claimed a $15,000 check and a new Ranger fishing boat with Mercury engine.

