Published June 30, 2023, in Area News, Woonsocket

Megan Kogel, Miss Clay County Fair’s Outstanding Teen, of Woonsocket, has started a Bear Hugs program as her Community Service Initiative for Miss South Dakota Teen Scholarship Program. Through Bear Hugs, Kogel collects new or gently used teddy bears and donates the bears to ambulances, sheriff’s departments, and any emergency service agencies that deals with children in times of need. Kogel would like to provide comfort to children during some difficult times in their lives. If anyone would like to follow Megan’s Bear Hugs program, they can follow her Facebook page at Bear Hugs SD.

Megan is the daughter of Mike and Sheri Kogel and the granddaughter of Pat and Lynell Mentele, David Kogel and the late Karen Kogel.

