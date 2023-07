By: admin

Published June 30, 2023, in Area News, Woonsocket

Camden Rassel has been racing at the stock car races in Miller almost every Saturday so far this summer. Rassel drives a 1974 Monte Carlo in the pure stock class. This is just his third year racing, and on Saturday, June 24, he raced to his best finish thus far earning second place.

Race fans can watch Rassel race in Miller every Saturday night through mid-August, except for July 15. Start time is 7 p.m.

…See a picture in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!