The regular meeting of the Woonsocket City Council was called to order by Mayor Richard Reider at 7:00 p.m., Monday, August 14, 2023, with the following members present Darin Kilcoin, John Baysinger, Arin Boschee, and Derek Foos. Brandon Goergen was absent.
Motion by Baysinger, seconded by D. Foos, to approve the agenda. Motion carried.
Motion by Rassel, seconded by Baysinger, to approve the June minutes. Motion carried.
Motion by Boschee, seconded by D. Foos, to approve the July minutes. Motion carried.
Financial Statement – Tabled.
Motion by Rassel, seconded by Boschee, to approve the following bills; motion carried:
Westendorf Electric $652.68 Streets
Scott Supply $130.55 Shop
South Dakota Rural Water $420.00 Membership
Public Health Lab $116.00 Water
Register of Deeds $30.00 Cemetery Deed
Runnings Supply $765.61 Parks
Northwest Pipe Fittings $656.06 Shop
NorthWestern Energy $1,896.68 Utilities
Milbank Winwater $320.84 Water
Menards $1,290.71 Depot
KO’s Pro Service $133.10 Shop
Hawkins $2,142.08 Water
Graham Tire Service $833.90 Shop
Colonial Research Chem $5,914.90 Sewer
Express Stop $726.73 Shop
Express 2 $465.55 Shop
Doug’s Custom Paint & Body $971.96 Parks
C&B Operations $1,049.69 Shop
Marc Olson $300.00 Cemetery Sexton
Woonsocket Community Club $300.00 Clean up
DB Electric $4,656.36 Parks
Budde Septic Tank $1,240.00 Parks
Aramark $555.96 Shop
A-OX Welding $198.74 Shop
Tara Weber $582.00 Router for Cameras
Mariah Jost $128.00 Parks
Richard Jensen $542.03 Mileage
Woonsocket Boosters $275.00 Concession Stand Supplies
Harve’s Sports Store $95.97 Parks
Rinker Materials $583.68 Shop
Bud’s Auto Body $432.00 Pickup
Maguire Iron $62,975.00 Watertower
Benders Sewer $781.50 Sewer
TMA $399.67 Shop
Chesterman $288.80 Parks
Santel Communications $256.80 Phone
TC Enerprises $43.02 Shop
Woony Foods $92.56 Parks
Carquest of Mitchell $259.53 Shop
Waste Management $5,098.89 Garbage
NorthWestern Energy $4,020.86 Utilities
Automation Solutions $19,809.92 Cameras
SPN was on hand to discuss a development addition. More information will be needed before this project goes any further.
OLD BUSINESS
The council discussed the security cameras at the lake and campground. They will be up and running within the next week.
The council discussed the antenna for the fire radios.
The council discussed the following summer projects that need to be completed yet. John Ames is continuing to work on the depot. The picnic shelters need to be figured out for the frost. The paint has been ordered for the pickle ball court.
The council discussed the paving between the school and the church.
The council discussed the clean up report. Wes Wulff will be hired to remove vehicles that have not complied with the ordinance and have received the proper paperwork.
NEW BUSINESS
The council discussed the following propane quotes that had been submitted:
Alpena Co-op – $1.2899;
Brooks Oil – $1.25;
CHS – $1.40.
Motion by Rassel, seconded by Kilcoin, to approve the quote from Brooks Oil at $1.25 per gallon. Motion carried.
The council discussed the 2024 budget. Motion by Baysinger, seconded by Boschee, to approve the first reading of the 2024 budget. Motion carried.
Motion by Kilcoin, seconded by Rassel, to approve the hiring of Jason Aalbers full time with a wage of $18.50 per hour effective September 1, 2023. Motion carried.
Motion by Foos, seconded by Boschee, to increase Donnie Jemming’s wages by $400.00 per month effective October 1, 2023.
The council also discussed dogs, a dirt bike racetrack in town and the swimming pool.
With no further business to be discussed, motion by Boschee, seconded by Foos, to adjourn the meeting. The meeting was adjourned at 9:00 p.m.
