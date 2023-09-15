By: admin

Published September 15, 2023

The regular meeting of the Woonsocket City Council was called to order by Mayor Richard Reider at 7:00 p.m., Monday, August 14, 2023, with the following members present Darin Kilcoin, John Baysinger, Arin Boschee, and Derek Foos. Brandon Goergen was absent.

Motion by Baysinger, seconded by D. Foos, to approve the agenda. Motion carried.

Motion by Rassel, seconded by Baysinger, to approve the June minutes. Motion carried.

Motion by Boschee, seconded by D. Foos, to approve the July minutes. Motion carried.

Financial Statement – Tabled.

Motion by Rassel, seconded by Boschee, to approve the following bills; motion carried:

Westendorf Electric $652.68 Streets

Scott Supply $130.55 Shop

South Dakota Rural Water $420.00 Membership

Public Health Lab $116.00 Water

Register of Deeds $30.00 Cemetery Deed

Runnings Supply $765.61 Parks

Northwest Pipe Fittings $656.06 Shop

NorthWestern Energy $1,896.68 Utilities

Milbank Winwater $320.84 Water

Menards $1,290.71 Depot

KO’s Pro Service $133.10 Shop

Hawkins $2,142.08 Water

Graham Tire Service $833.90 Shop

Colonial Research Chem $5,914.90 Sewer

Express Stop $726.73 Shop

Express 2 $465.55 Shop

Doug’s Custom Paint & Body $971.96 Parks

C&B Operations $1,049.69 Shop

Marc Olson $300.00 Cemetery Sexton

Woonsocket Community Club $300.00 Clean up

DB Electric $4,656.36 Parks

Budde Septic Tank $1,240.00 Parks

Aramark $555.96 Shop

A-OX Welding $198.74 Shop

Tara Weber $582.00 Router for Cameras

Mariah Jost $128.00 Parks

Richard Jensen $542.03 Mileage

Woonsocket Boosters $275.00 Concession Stand Supplies

Harve’s Sports Store $95.97 Parks

Rinker Materials $583.68 Shop

Bud’s Auto Body $432.00 Pickup

Maguire Iron $62,975.00 Watertower

Benders Sewer $781.50 Sewer

TMA $399.67 Shop

Chesterman $288.80 Parks

Santel Communications $256.80 Phone

TC Enerprises $43.02 Shop

Woony Foods $92.56 Parks

Carquest of Mitchell $259.53 Shop

Waste Management $5,098.89 Garbage

NorthWestern Energy $4,020.86 Utilities

Automation Solutions $19,809.92 Cameras

SPN was on hand to discuss a development addition. More information will be needed before this project goes any further.

OLD BUSINESS

The council discussed the security cameras at the lake and campground. They will be up and running within the next week.

The council discussed the antenna for the fire radios.

The council discussed the following summer projects that need to be completed yet. John Ames is continuing to work on the depot. The picnic shelters need to be figured out for the frost. The paint has been ordered for the pickle ball court.

The council discussed the paving between the school and the church.

The council discussed the clean up report. Wes Wulff will be hired to remove vehicles that have not complied with the ordinance and have received the proper paperwork.

NEW BUSINESS

The council discussed the following propane quotes that had been submitted:

Alpena Co-op – $1.2899;

Brooks Oil – $1.25;

CHS – $1.40.

Motion by Rassel, seconded by Kilcoin, to approve the quote from Brooks Oil at $1.25 per gallon. Motion carried.

The council discussed the 2024 budget. Motion by Baysinger, seconded by Boschee, to approve the first reading of the 2024 budget. Motion carried.

Motion by Kilcoin, seconded by Rassel, to approve the hiring of Jason Aalbers full time with a wage of $18.50 per hour effective September 1, 2023. Motion carried.

Motion by Foos, seconded by Boschee, to increase Donnie Jemming’s wages by $400.00 per month effective October 1, 2023.

The council also discussed dogs, a dirt bike racetrack in town and the swimming pool.

With no further business to be discussed, motion by Boschee, seconded by Foos, to adjourn the meeting. The meeting was adjourned at 9:00 p.m.

