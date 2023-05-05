By: admin

Published May 5, 2023, in Public Notices

The Woonsocket Board of Education met in special session on April 24, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. in the Boardroom of the Woonsocket School. The purpose of the special meeting was to approve bills that came in after the April Board meeting for curriculum. The Board approved the purchases during the regular April Board meeting. Members attending were Jason White, Lisa Snedeker, Neal Hiemstra, Rikki Ohlrogge and Rebecca Grassel. Todd Olinger was absent. Others attending were: Superintendent Rod Weber, Sarah Jensen, Kayla Vetter, and Sarah Swenson. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited, and the meeting was called to order at 7:00 p.m.

On a motion by Neal Hiemstra, seconded by Rikki Ohlrogge, the Board approved the meeting agenda as presented. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Rikki Ohlrogge, with a second by Neal Hiemstra, to approve the bills as presented; motion carried.

GENERAL FUND

ARTS ATTACK, ELEMENTARY ART CURRICULUM $1,074.00

ATTAINMENT COMPANY, MATH CURRICULUM $2,050.65

GOPHER SPORTS, PE CURRICULUM/EQUIPMENT $4,238.28

HOUGHTON MIFFLIN, US GOVERNMENT/ALGEBRA/GEOMETRY CURRICULUM $18,622.78

MCGRAW – HILL, HEALTH CURRICULUM $5,692.24

Fund Total: $31,677.95

Sarah Swenson updated that with the additional bills and the estimated receipts, the school is on track to meet the General Fund cash balance requirement of 30 percent for the fiscal year. Mr. Weber updated that the Daycare Survey results were in. There weren’t as many participants as he had hoped, but the results were as expected, that there is a definite need for continued childcare in the community.

On a motion by Neal Hiemstra, seconded by Lisa Snedeker, the Board approved Lisa Snedeker and Rikki Ohlrogge to serve on a research committee to explore the possibility of a Birth to 3 Preschool.

Motion was made by Lisa Snedeker, with a second by Rikki Ohlrogge, to approve an executive session for personnel reasons SDCL1-25-2(1) – out at 8:02 p.m. – in at 8:49 p.m. Motion carried.

With no further business to come before the Board, the April 24th, 2023, special school board meeting was adjourned at 8:49 p.m. on a motion by Neal Hiemstra, with a second by Lisa Snedeker. Motion carried.

JASON WHITE

Chair

SARAH SWENSON

Business Manager

