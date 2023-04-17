By: admin

Published May 5, 2023

Mayor Mark Chada called the meeting to order with Angie Larson, Sean Gromer, and Angie Meier in attendance.

Tiffany Hoffman was a visitor for LCDF to the meeting discussing grants and the Horizon Grant Meeting coming up that LCDF will be attending.

A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, carried, to approve the April 3rd, 2023, minutes as read.

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve the financials as presented.

Old Business:

Discussion was held on new water meters being installed. Chada is waiting for a call back from the plumber as to when they are planning to start.

Discussion was held on the water sample report.

Discussion was held on when Dumpster Days will be. Meier called Miedema Sanitation to schedule dates and the days the dumpsters will be here. They are planning to drop them off on May 4th and will be picking them up on May 8th, 2023.

An ad has been placed in the paper for the summer help position.

Meier is meeting with South Dakota Rural Water on April 11th to update the Emergency Response Plan. Update – Meier met with South Dakota Rural Water, and the Emergency Response Plan is updated.

New Business:

Discussion was held on the meeting with Dawson Construction. Meier is planning to meet with them to discuss blading and ditching.

Discussion was held on turning on electricity at the ballpark and turning on water at the ballpark. Meier will be calling Northwestern to turn on the electricity, and Chada will be turning on the water in the next couple of weeks.

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve the Drinking Water Report.

Discussion was held on the water tower being cleaned. Maguire Iron was planning to clean it last fall, but with the weather that changed so quickly, they are planning to clean it this spring. Meier will be calling to schedule a time for the maintenance to be done.

Discussion was held on the cleaning at the community center. Deep cleaning has been done, and the waxing will be done next week.

Discussion was held on the Annual Report. A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, to approve the Annual Report.

A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, carried, to approve the following claims for payment:

General AND WATER/SEWER: Faye Blindauer – $136.69 – Wages – Custodian, United States Treasury – $1,390.74 – Quarterly Taxes, Wellmark Blue Cross Blue Shield – $2,706.58 – Health Insurance, Sanborn Weekly Journal – $48.25 – Advertising Minutes, and QuickBooks – $692.25 – Annual Dues.

The next board meeting will be held on May 1st, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. at the Town Office.

Angie Meier

Finance Officer

