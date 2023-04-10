By: admin

Published May 5, 2023, in Public Notices

The regular meeting of the Woonsocket City Council was called to order by Mayor Richard Reider at 7:00 p.m., Monday, April 10, 2023, with the following members present: Darin Kilcoin, Arin Boschee, Derek Foos and Joel Rassel. Brandon Goergen and John Baysinger were absent. Finance Officer Tara Weber was also present.

Motion by Foos, seconded by Boschee, to approve the agenda. Motion carried.

Motion by Rassel, seconded by Kilcoin, to approve the March 13th minutes. Motion carried.

Motion by Kilcoin, seconded by Foos, to approve the March 20th minutes. Motion carried.

The Financial Statement was tabled.

Motion by Kilcoin, seconded by Foos, to approve the following bills:

TC ENTERPRISES $411.45 SHOP

South Dakota Municipal League WORK COMP $599.00 WORKERS COMPENSATION INSURANCE

POWERPLAN $31,275.63 LOADER

PUBLIC HEALTH LAB $28.00 WATER

NORTHWESTERN ENERGY $5,858.10 UTILITIES

NORTHWEST PIPE FITTING $195.73 SHOP

MENARDS $396.71 SHOP

HAWKINS WATER TREATMENT $67.00 WATER

EXPRESS 2 $1,165.15 SHOP

FASTENAL COMPANY $227.87 SHOP

COLONIAL RESEARCH $603.05 SHOP

CODE ENFORCEMENT $1,500.00 PROFESSIONAL

ALPENA CO-OP $1,985.00 PROPANE

ARAMARK $235.63 GENERAL

WASTE MANAGEMENT $5,200.86 GARBAGE

LOCAL LUMBER SUPPLY $18.20 SHOP

SANBORN WEEKLY JOURNAL $427.49 PUBLISHING

DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE $167.65 SALES TAX

FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF OMAHA $2,813.18 PAYROLL TAX

SOUTH DAKOTA RETIREMENT PLAN $1,284.72 RETIREMENT

CARQUEST OF MITCHELL $549.98 SHOP

NAPA $216.71 SHOP

SANTEL COMMUNICATIONS $256.75 PHONE/INTERNET

EXPRESS STOP $43.30 SHOP

OLD BUSINESS

The council discussed cameras at the campground and lake.

The council discussed portable radios.

The council discussed the property tax for the building owned by the Woonsocket School occupied by the Woonsocket Community Caring and Learning Center. With the proper paperwork, the property tax will be removed.

The council discussed the equalization process.

The council discussed the following items for the summer:

Terry Hill will be mowing again this year at the rate of $13.50 per hour, and Jay Ball will also help mow at the rate of $12.50 per hour.

Armando Rodriguez, Trey Weber, and Erica Howard will run the baseball and softball programs. Both the baseball and softball teams will play in the I90 league.

John Ames will work on getting the Depot in operational status.

Richard Jensen will need to repair the picnic shelters.

The city crew will work on getting the pickle ball court set up.

The council discussed hiring an additional maintenance worker. An ad will be put in the paper, with interviews during the next council meeting.

NEW BUSINESS

The council discussed getting partitions in the restrooms. Motion by Kilcoin, seconded by Rassel, to order the ones that John Ames proposed.

Motion by Foos, seconded by Boschee, to approve the following renewal applications for 2023-2024 Malt Beverage Applications:

Schmiedt Enterprises – Woony Foods – 719 E 7th St – Retail (on-off sale) Malt Beverage and South Dakota Farm Wine;

Express Stop – 501 W 7th St – Retail (on-off sale) Malt Beverage and South Dakota Farm Wine;

Express 2 – 39759 South Dakota Highway 34 – Retail (on-off sale) Malt Beverage and South Dakota Farm Wine;

Woonsocket Webers The Muddy Cup – 105 S. Dumont – Retail (on-off sale) Malt Beverage and South Dakota Farm Wine.

The Community Wide Clean-Up is scheduled for May 18th. The city will also offer free dump the month of May during regular schedule hours.

With no further business to discuss, motion by Boschee, seconded by Kilcoin, to adjourn the meeting at 8:05 p.m. The meeting was adjourned.

Richard Reider

Mayor



Tara Weber

Finance Officer

