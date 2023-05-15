By: admin

Published May 15, 2023

Sanborn County Commissioners met in regular session on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at 9:00 a.m., with Chairman Jeff Ebersdorfer presiding. Present were Steve Larson, Paul Larson, Gary Blindauer, and Duane Peterson. Auditor Kami Moody was also present.

Motion by Peterson, seconded by P. Larson, to approve the minutes from the April 18 meeting, as presented. Motion carried.

Hayden Beigh, Jeslynn Moody, Acayia Schulz, Bella Fry, Blake Howard, Carver Lindsey, Camden Jost, Bailey Feistner, Michaela Hensler, Natalie Evans, Westin Hagman, Tristan Jensen, Kailynn Eggleston, Sierra Cernik, Brody Miiller, and Hannah Terkildsen, all members of the Woonsocket High School Senior Class, and their government teacher, Mrs. Emily Henriksen, were present to observe the proceedings for county government.

CITIZEN INPUT

Dave Lammey was present with concerns about load limits on County Road 9-0, known as 397th street.

HIGHWAY

Stacy Mendenhall, Highway Superintendent, met with the board. Discussion was held on having the fuel tanks cleaned. They have not been cleaned since they were installed; all agreed that the tanks need to be cleaned. Gravel is being hauled on county roads. Discussion was held on landowners ditching water in the county ditch lines. Stacy will visit with landowners.

BURN BAN – RESOLUTION 2023-9

Motion by P. Larson, seconded by S. Larson, to accept Resolution 2023-9 to enforce a Sanborn County Burn Ban.

RESOLUTION 2022-4

DECLARE A FIRE DANGER EMERGENCY IN SANBORN COUNTY AND TO PROHIBIT OPEN BURNING

WHEREAS, the Sanborn County Board of Commissioners, pursuant to SDCL 7-18A-8, is authorized to adopt emergency measures for the preservation of the public peace and safety, and

WHEREAS, the Sanborn County Board of Commissioners has determined that because of extremely dry conditions a fire danger emergency now exists within Sanborn County, now,

THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the Sanborn County Board of Commissioners that a “FIRE DANGER EMERGENCY” be declared and that all open burning of any substance shall be prohibited within Sanborn County, excluding incorporated municipalities, until rescinded by the Sanborn County Commission,

IT IS FURTHER RESOLVED that pursuant to SDCL 7-18A-2 and SDCL 22-6-2(2) the penalty for violating this resolution shall include a fine not to exceed five hundred dollars for each violation.

Vote of Sanborn County Commission: Ebersdorfer – Aye; S. Larson – Aye; P. Larson – Aye; Blindauer – Aye; Peterson – Aye.

APPROVED this 2nd day of May, 2023, by the Sanborn County Commission in regular session at Woonsocket, South Dakota.

/s/ Jeff Ebersdorfer

Sanborn County Board

of Commissioners

ATTEST:

/s/ Kami Moody

Sanborn County Auditor

PENNY FARRIS, DIRECTOR OF EQUALIZATION

Penny had discussions with the board about the FEMA maps. GIS assistance prices will increase for next year’s coverage. The new hire will need to attend schooling in October. The Commissioners will register the person now and will enter a name when the name is known.

GREG HENDERSON AND LORI COWMAN, DISTRICT III

Greg and Lori gave a yearly update to the board regarding what District III offers and how Sanborn County had benefited from their presence in hopes that Sanborn County can utilize District III even more than we already do. They offer loans for Governor’s housing, Meat and Poultry Processors Loan Funding, and much more. More information can be obtained from the Auditor’s office.

OTHER BUSINESS BROUGHT BEFORE THE BOARD

Motion by P. Larson, seconded by Peterson, to satisfy the lien for H. Delvaux. Motion carried.

Motion by S. Larson, seconded by Blindauer, to enter executive session at 11:15 a.m. Ebersdorfer declared the end of executive session at 12:12 p.m.

REPORTS AND BILLS

Auditor and Treasurer in all accounts $4,996,929.45

Register of Deeds $2,017.50

Motion by Peterson, seconded by Blindauer, to pay the following bills; motion carried:

Payroll before Deductions:

Commissioners $6,184.95

Auditor $8,477.47

Treasurer $8,690.86

States Attorney $7,097.03

Courthouse $4,006.09

Assessor $10,472.13

Register of Deeds $9,099.71

Sheriff $17,541.57

Public Welfare $1,592.57

Nurse $3,764.76

Ambulance $968.95

WIC $229.98

Extension Office $2,002.50

Weed $3,835.48

Drainage $193.77

Planning and Zoning $129.18

Road and Bridge $41,568.52

E-911 $163.10

Emergency Management $757.10

Sobriety Testing $163.11

Wellmark Blue Cross Blue Shield, Insurance $26,822.46

AFLAC, Insurance $1,325.76

AFLAC, Insurance $538.28

South Dakota Retirement System, Retirement $9,533.72

Delta Dental, Insurance $1,094.90

Small Business, Insurance $51.00

Sanborn County Treasurer, Taxes in Trust $96.69

BEAM, Insurance $318.63

Cincinnati Insurance Co., Insurance $512.81

EMC National Life Company, Insurance $395.47

Colonial Life, Insurance $126.30

First National Bank, Tax Liability $14,781.29

First National Bank of Omaha, Direct Deposit Fee $27.56

Huron Regional Medical Center, Employee Garnishment $320.00

Division of Child Support, Employee Child Support $283.50

Accounts Management, Employee Garnishment $43.50

First National Bank, Tax Liability $2,585.27

EMC National Life Company, Ambulance – No Run Insurance $62.93

Sanborn County Treasurer, Taxes in Trust $4,017.99

Amazon Business Capital Service, Supplies $499.72

AT&T Mobility, Utilities $406.26

Beadle County Sheriff, Jail Fees – M. Melendez $95.00

Budde Septic Tank Cleaning, Ambulance Shed $214.00

City of Woonsocket, Utilities $69.08

Emergency Safety ED, EMT Courses $150.00

Express 2, Fuel $162.11

First National Bank of Omaha, Supplies $70.62

Governors Inn, New Officials Workshop $154.00

Thomas Fridley, Spring Conference $196.00

Dan Hunter, 4-H Building Rent $100.00

Karl’s, Service A-C $220.00

KO’S Pro Service, Repairs – Supplies $100.94

Legal Department First National Bank of Omaha, Fees – J. Potrament $58.20

Lifequest, Quarterly Support $2,000.00

Lodge at Deadwood, Travel – Meals $252.00

Mac’s Hardware Store, Supplies $146.34

Mcleods Printing & Supply, Supplies $49.90

Menards, Supplies $157.64

Jamie Miller, Mileage $39.78

NAPA Central, Supplies $105.89

Office Peeps, Supplies $403.47

Dayna Opsahl, Supplies $33.68

Physicians Claims Company, Ambulance Service Fee – March 2023 $404.93

Duane Peterson, Mileage $136.38

Sanborn County, Ambulance Meals $26.60

South Dakota Association County Highway Superintendent, Dues $200.00

South Dakota Association of County, Spring Workshop $600.00

Sanborn Weekly Journal, Publishing $439.36

Travis Coulthard, Repairs $59.10

Naomi Terkildsen, Meals and Mileage for Conference $395.18

Verizon, Utilities $80.02

There being no further business before the board, motion by S. Larson, seconded by Peterson, to adjourn the meeting at 12:31 p.m. Motion carried.

The next regular scheduled meeting will be held on Tuesday, May 16, 2023.

Kami Moody

Sanborn County Auditor Jeff Ebersdorfer

Chairman of the Board,

Sanborn County

