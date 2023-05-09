By: admin

Published May 19, 2023

The regular meeting of the Town of Artesian Council was called to order at 7:30 p.m. by Travis King at the Artesian Community Center with Council Members Candi Danek and Mike Salathe present. Also present were Finance Officer Molly Ebersdorfer and T. Fridley. Present for public participation were Andrew and Kaleigh Zoss.

Motion by Danek, seconded by Salathe, to approve the agenda. Motion carried.

Public Participation: None

Motion by Danek, seconded by Salathe, to approve the April Council minutes, Financial Statement, and Payment of Vouchers; motion carried.

South Dakota Department of Revenue, Sales Tax $156.00; Xcel Energy, Utilities $1,736.79; Ebersdorfer, Molly, Payroll $646.45; Fridley, Tom, Payroll $96.36; Salathe, Michael, Payroll $170.39; Artesian Fire Department, Rent $125.00; Dawson Construction Inc., Utilities $1,320.04; Menards, Streets $29.98; Midwest Fire & Safety, Streets $70.00; Sanborn Weekly Journal, Publishing $128.85; The Sharp Firm Prof LLC, Fees $1,279.47.

Old Business:

Discussion was held on streets. Motion by Danek, seconded by Salathe, to put $2,000 of clay and gravel on W 3rd Ave from Main Street to 2nd Street. Motion carried. Danek to look into faded street signs. Nuisance properties were discussed. Sewer – King will contact Benders to clean the lift station. Lift station generator repairs were discussed. There was one applicant for the summer mowing position. Motion by Salathe, seconded by Danek, to hire Daryl Zens for the summer mowing position at $18 per hour. Motion carried. Discussion was held on the bathhouse at the campground. Andrew Zoss is putting a bid together.

New Business:

King and Salathe were given the Oath of Office. Motion by Danek, seconded by Salathe, for King to remain President. Motion carried. Appointment of council members for committees is: Salathe – Code Enforcer and sewer; Danek – campground/parks and disaster mitigation; King – streets. Ebersdorfer is applying for a West Nile Grant. Motion by Salathe, seconded by Danek, to accept the resignation of Ebersdorfer and hire Makena Hertel as Finance Officer. Ebersdorfer to stay on for a couple months to assist. Motion carried. King will look into getting a new laptop.

There being no further business motion by Danek, seconded by Salathe, to adjourn. Motion carried.

Molly Ebersdorfer

Town of Artesian

Finance Officer Travis King

Council Member

Published once on May 18, 2023, at the total approximate cost of 27.75 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.