Published May 19, 2023, in Public Notices

The Woonsocket Board of Education met in regular session on May 8th, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. in the Boardroom of the Woonsocket School. Members attending were Jason White, Lisa Snedeker, Rikki Ohlrogge, Neal Hiemstra, and Rebecca Grassel. Todd Olinger was absent. Others attending were: Superintendent Rod Weber, Jason Bruce, Sarah Jensen, Armando Rodriguez, Brooke King, Kacee Polly, Kylie Pauly, and Sarah Swenson. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited, and the meeting was called to order at 5:00 p.m.

On a motion by Lisa Snedeker, seconded by Neal Hiemstra, the Board approved the May 8th meeting agenda as presented. Motion carried.

The minutes of the regular board meeting held on April 10th, 2023, and special board meeting minutes on April 24th, 2023, were approved as presented on a motion by Rikki Ohlrogge, seconded by Lisa Snedeker. Motion carried.

On a motion by Neal Hiemstra, seconded by Lisa Snedeker, the Board approved the claims and the April 2023 financial report as follows; motion carried:

GENERAL FUND, Beginning balance: $960,374.30; Add receipts: Taxes $37,809.59; Interest $2,474.86; Admissions $0.00; Other local $2,606.05; State $122,236.00; Federal $0.00; Total to be accounted for: $1,125,500.80; less disbursements $394,535.14; less transferred out $790.00; Cash balance: $730,175.66; less contracts and accounts payable/transfers $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance: $730,175.66.

CAPITAL OUTLAY, Beginning balance: $1,068,015.29; Add receipts: Taxes $54,276.94; Other local $4,504.61; Federal $0.00. Total to be accounted for: $1,126,796.84; less disbursements $1,035.45; Cash balance: $1,125,761.39; less accounts payable $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance: $1,125,761.39.

SPECIAL EDUCATION, Beginning balance: $601,342.18; Add receipts: Taxes $30,885.46; Other local $0.00; State $0.00; Federal $0.00; Total to be accounted for: $632,227.64; less disbursements $60,173.09; Cash balance: $572,054.55; Less contracts and accounts payable/transfers $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance: $572,054.55.

FOOD SERVICE, Beginning balance: $69,050.98; Add receipts: Pupil receipts $8,958.38; Adult receipts $0.00; Milk receipts $0.00; Interest $79.42; Other local $0.00; State $0.00; Federal reimbursement $9,970.09; Total to be accounted for: $88,058.87; less disbursements $20,378.67; Cash balance: $67,680.20; Less contracts/accounts payable $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance: $67,680.20.

ENTERPRISE FUND #53, Beginning balance: $101,590.85; Add receipts: Student tuition: $1,720.00; Other local $0.00; Total to be accounted for: $103,310.85; less disbursements $6,950.68; Plus transfer in $790.00; Cash balance: $97,150.17; Less contracts/accounts payable $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance: $97,150.17.

TRUST AND AGENCY, Beginning balance: $29,539.27; Add receipts: Interest $35.19; Pupil activities $665.00; Other $335.00; Total to be accounted for: $30,574.46; less disbursements $4,047.09; plus transfer in $0.00; Fund balance: $26,527.37.

Salaries and benefits for the month of March 2023 were as follows:

General Fund: $205,885.07

Special Education: $60,173.09

Enterprise #53: $6,950.68

Food Service: $10,277.50

GENERAL FUND

AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES, SUPPLIES – AAA – SHOP $180.13

AMERICAN TIME, CLOCKS (3) $544.15

ANDES CENTRAL SCHOOL 11-1, 2023 CLASS B GOLF CLASSIC $23.21

BARTON’S HEATING & COOLING, FILTERS $270.11

CHS, FUEL OIL $5,336.30

CITY OF WOONSOCKET, WATER SERVICE $5.00

D & L SERVICE, SNOW REMOVAL $2,860.00

DAKTRONICS, REMOTE START/STOP HORN $450.00

EXPRESS 2, GAS – MINI BUS – VAN $281.64

EXPRESS STOP, GAS – MINI BUS – NAVIGATOR $879.73

FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF OMAHA, HOWARD WOOD ENTRY FEE $50.00

G&R CONTROLS, SERVICE CALL – ADJUST SETPOINTS $150.00

[IMPREST FUND:

HOWARD SCHOOL, GOLF ENTRY FEE – SIXTH-NINTH GRADE $40.00

WESSINGTON SPRINGS SCHOOL, GOLF ENTRY FEE – VARSITY $60.00

WESSINGTON SPRINGS SCHOOL, GOLF ENTRY FEE – JUNIOR HIGH/JUNIOR VARSITY $50.00

WESSINGTON SPRINGS SCHOOL, GOLF ENTRY FEE – VARSITY $60.00

TOTAL GOLF ENTRY FEES IMPREST CLAIMS $210.00]

INSTRUCTIONAL COACHING GROUP, RADICAL LEARNERS WORKSHOP $297.00

JOSTENS, DIPLOMAS $31.61

K&D BUSING INC., CONTRACTED BUSING $17,781.71

KROHMER PLUMBING, REPAIR WATER FOUNTAIN $86.73

LEHR, DAVE, TECH SERVICE FEE $170.00

LOCAL LUMBER SHOP, SUPPLIES – GOVERNOR BUILDING REPAIR $155.20

MCGRAW-HILL, SCIENCE AND MATH CURRICULUM $18,340.47

MENARDS, DRAMA SUPPLIES $134.55

MITCHELL AREA SUPERINTENDENTS ASSOCIATION, SUPERINTENDENT DUES – 2023-24 $100.00

NORTHWESTERN ENERGY, ELECTRIC SERVICE $7,336.86

OLSEN, RICK, REIMBURSE – GAS – TIE CONFERENCE RAPID CITY $77.95

ORIENTAL TRADING COMPANY, ELEMENTARY MATH CURRICULUM $675.56

PETTY CASH, POSTAGE EXPENSE $18.29

RAMKOTA, LODGING – ASSOCIATION OF SCHOOL BUSINESS OFFICIALS SPRING CONFERENCE $230.00

RODRIGUEZ, ARMANDO, REIMBURSE – GAS – CONFERENCE $56.86

SANBORN WEEKLY JOURNAL, PUBLICATIONS $472.15

SANTEL COMMUNICATIONS, PHONE/INTERNET SERVICES $180.60

SCHOENFISH & CO. INC., ANNUAL AUDIT FEE $9,000.00

SCHOOL LIFE, LIBRARY – SUMMER READING PROGRAM $100.20

SOUTHEAST AREA COOPERATIVE, KINDERGARTEN ACADEMY $200.00

SWENSON, SARAH, MILEAGE – SPRING CONFERENCE IN PIERRE $120.36

TECHNOLOGY IN EDUCATION, ONLINE CLASS $350.00

TERKILDSEN, HANNAH, REIMBURSE – PLAY SUPPLIES $37.86

WASTE MANAGEMENT OF WI-MN, GARBAGE SERVICE $370.52

WESSINGTON SPRINGS SCHOOL, WRESTLING CO-OP PAYMENT $1,881.66

WOONY FOODS, CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES – PLAY SUPPLIES $96.72

Fund Total: $69,543.13

CAPITAL OUTLAY

A&B BUSINESS EQUIPMENT, COPIER LEASE $1,035.45

DB ELECTRIC, REPLACE BALLAST/UPDATED TO LED FIXTURES $812.29

Fund Total: $1,847.74

SPECIAL EDUCATION

AVERA ST. LUKES, CLIENT SERVICES $1,071.68

JAMES VALLEY EDUCATION CO-OP, CO-OP PAYMENT FOR SECOND SEMESTER $19,113.00

PARENT/GUARDIAN, GUARDIAN TRAVEL $330.48

Fund Total: $20,515.16

FOOD SERVICE

AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES, KITCHEN SUPPLIES $32.95

BIMBO BAKERIES USA, FOOD $206.55

BUHLS DRY CLEANING, LAUNDRY SERVICE $51.51

CHILD AND ADULT NUTRITION, SERVICE FOOD $675.17

PERFORMANCE FOODSERVICE, FOOD – SUPPLIES $6,731.88

SPRINGS FOOD MARKET, FOOD $2,238.66

SWENSON, PEGGY, FOOD $11.70

WOONY FOODS, FOOD $59.62

Fund Total: $10,008.04

CUSTODIAL ACCOUNTS

AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES, CHESS CLUB $47.74

PAULY, KYLIE, REIMBURSE – JUNIOR PROM SUPPLIES/SNACKS $181.46

Fund Total: $229.20

Sarah Swenson gave the financial report. The rest of the curriculum that was approved and ordered last month has come in and included in this month’s bills.

Superintendent Weber updated the Board that the school was awarded the Workforce Grant from the South Dakota Department of Education (SD DOE) for an Industrial Tech addition in the amount of $225,000. Mr. Weber updated that the elementary did a trial run of having the buses line up in the alley for after school dismissal. This worked well and lessened the traffic on the street, which is safer for all students. To do this all year around, the alley would need to be paved. He is looking into pricing for this project. Mr. Weber updated that there is a need for part-time custodian help over the summer. Mr. Weber has been in contact with Rob Baruth who has offered to re-seed the football field for $1,000 – the cost of seed – and donating time to do the project. The Board would like to thank him for his generosity.

Mrs. Jensen updated the Board that elementary students have been busy with field trips and end of year celebrations. The track and field event is scheduled for May 16th and the walk-a-thon on the 17th. Mrs. Jensen updated that the PreK and Kindergarten registration went well.

Mr. Bruce updated that Chevy announced they will not be producing the number of 2023 buses that they were planning on which means the minibus the school has been waiting for may not come until August.

Mr. Rodriguez updated that he was able to attend two instructional coaching trainings, both went very well and were beneficial.

Mrs. King updated that all IEP meetings and 504s are now complete. The Internal File Review is also done. Mrs. King has started working on the 2023-24 schedule.

Motion was made by Neal Hiemstra, with a second by Rikki Ohlrogge, to approve continued coverage with Associated School Boards of South Dakota health insurance (three deductibles) for the 2023-24 school year. Note: New rates are effective July 1, 2023. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Lisa Snedeker, with a second by Rikki Ohlrogge, to approve a pilot program for Birth to 4-year-old preschool. Motion carried.

On a motion made by Rikki Ohlrogge, with a second by Lisa Snedeker, the Board approved Jessica Anderson as the 2023-24 Food Service Director. Motion carried.

On a motion made by Neal Hiemstra, with a second by Lisa Snedeker, the Board approved Jordan Von Eye’s resignation from Assistant Boys Basketball Coach and Assistant Girls Volleyball Coach. (Note: Coach Von Eye will stay on as a volunteer coach for both.) Motion carried.

Motion was made by Neal Hiemstra, seconded by Rikki Ohlrogge, to approve the Woonsocket School’s Comprehensive Plan for 2023-24. Motion carried.

It was moved by Lisa Snedeker, with a second by Rikki Ohlrogge, to approve Koch-Hazard as the architect firm for the Industrial Tech addition (this will include the Workforce Grant from the SD DOE for $225,000). Note: More information will be presented once the Board gets the plans and estimated costs. Motion carried.

On a motion made by Rikki Ohlrogge seconded by Neal Hiemstra, the Board approved $15 per hour for open gym supervisors during the summer. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Lisa Snedeker, with a second by Rikki Ohlrogge, to approve Woonsocket School voting for South Dakota High School Activities Association:

a. Large school Board Member ~ Randy Hartmann;

b. Amendment #1 ~ Yes;

c. Amendment #2 ~ Yes;

d. Division III Representative ~ Jeff Sheehan.

Motion carried.

On a motion made by Neal Hiemstra, seconded by Rikki Ohlrogge, to approve to surplus old textbooks: Biology (25), Physics (15), Physical Science (25), Government (20), English novels (48), Algebra II (20), Algebra I (17), and Geometry (17). Motion carried.

Motion was made by Lisa Snedeker, seconded by Neal Hiemstra, to approve the 2023 graduating seniors who meet the Woonsocket School and State requirements: Hayden Lee Beigh, Sierra Rayne Cernick, Kailynn Nicole Eggleston, Natalie Kay Evans, Bailey Ann Feistner, AnnaBella Josephine Fry, Westin Jeffrey Hagman, Michaela Mae Hensler, Blake Joseph Howard, Tristan Marie Jensen, Camden Jay Jost, Carver Christian Lindsey, Brody Robert Miiller, Jeslynn Nichole Moody, Acaiya Elizabeth Schultz, Hannah Elizabeth Terkildsen; Honorary Diplomas: Kristian Abraham Kesary and Dylan James Klich. Motion carried.

With no further business to come before the Board, the May 8th, 2023, regular school board meeting was adjourned at 5:43 p.m. on a motion by Neal Hiemstra, seconded by Rikki Ohlrogge. Motion carried.

JASON WHITE

Chair

SARAH SWENSON

Business Manager

Published once on May 18, 2023