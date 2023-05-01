By: admin

Published May 19, 2023, in Public Notices

Mayor Mark Chada called the meeting to order with Angie Larson, Sean Gromer, and Angie Meier in attendance.

Andy and Melissa Ettswold were visitors to the meeting for Letcher Summer Youth.

A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, carried, to approve the April 17th, 2023, minutes as read.

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve the financials as presented.

Old Business:

Discussion was held on new water meters being installed. Chada is waiting for a call back from the plumber of when they are planning to start.

Discussion was held on meeting with Dawson Construction. Meier is planning to meet with them to discuss blading and ditching. Update: Dawson was unable to make the meeting on Friday. An e-mail was sent to them with areas needing gravel, ditching, and blading.

Discussion was held on turning on electricity at the ballpark and turning on water at the ballpark. Meier will be calling NorthWestern to turn on the electricity, and Chada will be turning on the water in the next couple of weeks.

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve the Drinking Water Report.

Discussion was held on the water tower being cleaned. Maguire Iron was planning to clean it last fall, but with the weather changing so quickly, they are planning to clean it this spring. Meier will be calling to schedule a time for the maintenance to be done. Update: Maguire Iron is planning to clean the water tower by the end of May. They will be calling to schedule an appointment closer to time.

Discussion was held on the cleaning at the community center. Deep cleaning has been done, and the waxing will be done next week. Update: The community center waxing has been completed. The chair/table leg protectors have been put on.

New Business:

Town of Letcher received the Safe Drinking Water Act Certification. The release was sent to the paper.

Discussion was held with Andy and Melissa Ettswold with Letcher Summer Youth about getting the electrical box panel replaced. A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, to approve to fix the electrical box at the ballpark.

Discussion was also held on the Letcher Summer Youth needing foul ball goals. A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve to order foul ball goals for the Letcher Summer Youth for the ball park.

Discussion was held on the ad placed in the paper for the summer help position. The Board received one application for the position.

A motion was made by Chada, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve to hire Casey Gromer for the summer help position at $15.00 an hour.

A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, carried, to approve the liquor licenses for Jake’s Lounge and Buckshots.

Appoint Municipal Officials:

A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, carried, to elect Mark Chada as Mayor.

Mayor: Mark Chada

Trustee: Angie Larson

Trustee: Sean Gromer

A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, carried, to approve the following claims for payment:

General AND WATER/SEWER: Santel Communications – $235.92 – Lift Station Phone – $45.56, Office Phone – $29.69, Office Internet – $80.50, Community Center Phone – $25.17, Community Center Internet – $55.00, Sean Gromer – $554.10 – Wages Maintenance, Michael Hoffman – $83.11 – Wages – Meter Reader, Ed Hoffman – $538.10 – Wages Water Superintendent, Angie Meier – $1,035.25 – Finance Officer Wages and Reimbursement for supplies for spraying, Sanborn Weekly Journal – $503.03 – Advertising Minutes, NorthWestern Energy – $64.01 – Electric – Lift Station, Public Health Lab – $15.00 – Water Sample, NorthWestern Energy – $1,011.04 – Electric – Lagoon – $15.00, Rossy Park – $23.28, Community Center – $229.03, Street Lights – $515.01, Water Valve – $31.40, Water Plant – $197.32, Doug’s Custom Paint and Body – $73.35 – Repairs/Main Mower, Davison Rural Water – $2,587.05 – Water Used, Carquest – $122.35 – Repairs/Maintenance, Brooks Oil – $498.20 – Propane – Community Center, Weber Cleaning – $6,430.47 – Cleaning Community Center/Stripping and Waxing Floors, Chair Protectors.

Angie Meier

Finance Officer

Published once on May 18, 2023, at the total approximate cost of $46.75 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.