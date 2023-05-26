By: admin

The School Board of Sanborn Central School District 55-5 met in regular session on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at 6:16 p.m. in the Sanborn Central library with the following present: Curtis Adams, Clayton Dean, Emma Klaas, Mark Goral, and Gary Spelbring Jr. Also present was Superintendent Justin Siemsen.

The Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Visitors to Board Meeting: None.

Motion by Klaas, seconded by Goral, all aye, to approve the agenda as printed.

Motion by Adams, seconded by Klaas, all aye, to approve the minutes of the regular board meeting April 11, 2023, as printed.

Motion by Klaas, seconded by Spelbring, all aye, to approve the Financial Statement and bills.

General Fund balance, April 1, 2023: $734,605.80. Receipts: taxes $95,056.24, penalties/interest $110.08, interest $147.04, other pupil $7.90, other $445.01, yearbook $950.00, state fines $798.87, state aid April $71,874.00, Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program $1,495.24. Expenditures: $183,688.83, manual journal entry/voided check $1,250.21. Balance, April 30, 2023: $720,551.14. CorTrust Savings balance, April 1, 2023: $50,650.07. Receipts: interest $0.00. Expenditures: $0.00. Balance, April 30, 2023: $50,650.07. CD $150,000.00.

Capital Outlay Fund balance, April 1, 2023: $568,291.33. Receipts: taxes $14,558.79, penalties/interest $9.60, interest $114.76. Expenditures: $20,319.51. Balance, April 30, 2023: $562,654.97. CD $150,000.00.

Special Education Fund balance, April 1, 2023: $457,380.10. Receipts: taxes $14,589.32, penalties/interest $6.55, interest $93.24. Expenditures: $20,350.96, manual journal entry $226.10. Balance, April 30, 2023: $451,492.15.

Food Service Fund balance, April 1, 2023: $25,969.71. Receipts: interest $3.59, student meals $5,029.05, adult meals $626.25, ala carte $3,530.59, federal reimbursement $6,419.93, miscellaneous revenue $197.50. Expenditures: $16,980.56. Balance, April 30, 2023: $24,796.06.

Enterprise Fund balance, April 1, 2023: $8,765.57. Receipts: tuition $725.00. Expenditures: $4,415.77. Balance, April 30, 2023: $5,074.80.

Custodial Funds balance, April 1, 2023: $71,759.97. Receipts: $1,742.22. Expenditures: $7,237.80. Balance, April 30, 2023: $66,264.39.

Scholarship Fund balance, April 1, 2023: $8,741.38. Receipts: interest $1.94, Nelson Scholarship contribution $750.00. Expenditures: $0.00. Balance, April 30, 2023: $9,493.32. Peters Scholarship balance: $8,743.32; Nelson Scholarship balance: $750.00.

Salaries and benefits for the month of May 2023 were as follows:

General Fund: $181,951.35;

Special Education: $19,999.74;

Food Service: $9,695.03;

Enterprise Fund: $4,308.12.

Claims approved: GENERAL FUND – A-Ox Welding, cylinder rent $37.26; Brooks Oil Co., LP $830.40; Capital One, middle school supply $72.87, elementary supply $34.56; Card Services, middle school supply $10.98; Central Electric, March electricity $3,516.63, April electricity $3,218.21; Chesterman, pop $63.46; Cole Paper Inc., janitor supply $1,032.47; CorTrust, air cards $90.00, TIE conference room $205.02; eSpark Inc., math/language arts K-5 license 2023-24 $1,000.00; GoodShred, document shredding $95.50; Adam Haake, wrestling coach $250.00; Kevin Haider, wrestling coach $250.00; Harlow’s Bus Sales Inc., bus supply $330.04;

[IMPREST FUND: Corsica-Stickney School, junior high track fee $80.00; CorTrust, middle school supply $38.31; Hanson School, junior high track fee $145.00; Howard High School, high school track fee $125.00; Miller Boosters, high school track fee $100.00; Wolsey-Wessington School, high school track fee $100.00]; J.W. Pepper, vocal music $48.49; Josten’s Inc., high school diplomas $166.07; K&D Busing, FFA, track, golf shared busing $1,975.01; Jason Kolousek, trackwrestling $150.00; Local Lumber & Supply, ag supply $177.80; McLeods, high school principal supply $11.19, elementary/middle school principal supply $47.69; Menards, ag shop supply $106.16, janitor supply $106.89, bus barn power washer $258.72; Mid States Audio, Inc., service gym sound system $575.00; Mid-Dakota Technologies, April tech support $170.00; Krista Moore, reimburse novels $41.75; National Association of Secondary School Principals, National Honor Society dues 2023-24 $385.00; Performance Foodservice, Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program $570.17, janitor supply $384.00; Pomp’s Tire Service, bus tires $669.55; Public Health Laboratory, water test $15.00; Ramkota Hotel, business manager conference room $230.00; Sanborn Central Food Service, lunch supervision April meals $122.50, ala carte $35.45; Sanborn Weekly Journal, board proceedings $110.87; Santel Communications, phone/fax $223.61; Southeast Area Cooperative, primary academy registration – Larson $200.00; Sports Live Ticket, supply $42.39; Wessington Springs School District, state wrestling room $595.00.

CAPITAL OUTLAY Fund — A&B Business Solutions, copier lease $1,011.83; Burnison Plumbing, Heating, & Cooling, six bottle filler stations down payment $7,200.00.

SPECIAL EDUCATION Fund – Children’s Home Society, April tuition $2,448.91; CorTrust, speech conference registration $25.00; James Valley Education Co-op, psychology services $1,908.00, physical therapy services 3,021.00, occupational therapy services $4,293.00, administrative services $5,459.00; Paula Sanderson, special education conference registration $25.00.

FOOD SERVICE Fund – Bimbo Bakeries, bread $60.00; Capital One, food $9.20; Darrington Water Conditioning, April SS tank $28.00; Eastside Jersey Dairy, milk $539.92; Performance Foods, food $2,943.75, supply $439.32; Woony Foods, food $43.46.

ENTERPRISE Fund – Southeast Area Cooperative, primary academy registration $200.00.

Mr. Siemsen reported on the following:

• Mrs. Easton and Mrs. Selland directed the students in a very well performed spring concert on April 27. The hard work from everyone was on display.

• Semester testing for the high school is May 15 (orange) and May 16 (blue). As is policy, students who have failing grades or missing assignments are required to attend class even if there is no test being given. Otherwise, they have open campus.

• The golf and track teams have had very positive showings in their recent competitions. They are gearing up for conference, region and potentially state competitions. Good luck to all participants.

• The eighth grade students at the colony this year will graduate on May 16 at 2 p.m.

• Graduation ceremonies are scheduled for the eighth grade and senior students to take place on Saturday, May 13, at 4 p.m.

• Annual Awards night was held on May 8th. This is a great day to recognize students and staff on a year’s worth of achievements.

• On May 5, the middle school and high school staff and students engaged in a project. The “Day of Service” was organized by Mrs. Olson-Van Winkle and the high school staff. They organized and oversaw many projects around the campus at Sanborn Central. Along with this, the middle school students and staff took to the road and did an afternoon of service in Letcher, cleaning up trash around town. These efforts from the staff and students are great examples of the spirit and character Sanborn Central has.

• The last day of school is, May 17, with an early dismissal at 11:00 a.m.

• Staff will have a work day on May 18.

Discussion Items: Regarding the need to transfer funds from the Capital Outlay fund to the General Fund, the transfer will be done in June, after funds are received.

The Board reviewed the 2023-2024 preliminary district budget, along with projected pay increases and expenses.

Old Business: None.

New Business:

Motion by Klaas, seconded by Goral, all aye, to approve the district’s 2023-24 annual membership in the Associated School Boards of South Dakota.

Motion by Spelbring, seconded by Klaas, all aye, to approve the SPED Comprehensive Plan for 2023-2024.

Motion by Adams, seconded by Klaas, all aye, to approve the contract with the State of South Dakota to provide school health services for 2023-2024.

Motion by Goral, seconded by Klaas, all aye, to approve the Extended School Year Services contract to Kelly McClane for one student at a rate of $25.00 per hour for five total hours for a total of $125.00 and Paula Sanderson at a rate of $25.00 per hour for three students at 25 hours for a total of $500.00.

Motion by Klaas, seconded by Spelbring, all aye, to approve the district’s membership in TIE for the 2023-2024 school year.

Motion by Klaas, seconded by Spelbring, all aye, to review the district’s Safe Return to School Plan and accept any public commentary, approve any necessary changes.

Motion by Goral, seconded by Adams, all aye, to go into executive session SDCL 1-25-2(1) to discuss personnel items, with possible motions to follow at 6:46 p.m. Regular session resumed at 7:22 p.m.

The Board recessed at 7:22 p.m. to 8:42 p.m.

The Board returned to executive session at 8:42 p.m. The regular session resumed at 9:30 p.m.

The regular Board meeting will be held on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. in the Sanborn Central School Library.

Motion by Adams, seconded by Goral, all aye, to adjourn the meeting at 9:31 p.m.

Justin SieMsen

Superintendent

Clayton Dean

Board Chair

