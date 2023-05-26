The School Board of Sanborn Central School District 55-5 met in special session on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at 4:00 p.m. in the Sanborn Central library with the following present: Curtis Adams, Clayton Dean, Emma Klaas, Mark Goral, and Gary Spelbring Jr. Also present was Superintendent Justin Siemsen.
The Pledge of Allegiance was recited.
Visitors to Board Meeting: None.
Motion by Spelbring, seconded by Adams, all aye, to approve the agenda as printed.
New Business:
Motion by Spelbring, seconded by Goral, all aye, to go into executive session SDCL 1-25-2(1) to conduct interviews for the superintendent position in conjuction with regular board meeting with possible motions to follow at 4:10 p.m. The regular session resumed at 6:15 p.m.
The meeting recessed at 6:15 p.m. to 7:23 p.m.
The Board returned to executive session at 7:23 p.m. Regular session resumed at 8:40 p.m.
Motion by Spelbring, seconded by Klaas, all aye, to adjourn the meeting at 8:41 p.m.
Justin Siemsen
Superintendent
Clayton Dean
Board Chair
Published once on May 25, 2023, at the total approximate cost of $15.50 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.
